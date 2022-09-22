                 

BBE offers public support for Foundation work

You can now help support the Brass Foundation work undertaken by Brass Bands England.

BBE
  You can now support the work undertaken by the Brass Foundations team

Thursday, 22 September 2022

        

Brass Bands England has launched a new monthly and one-off donation-giving opportunity to secure the future of its national Brass Foundations music programme.

Launched in 2021 Brass Foundations has been a huge success, engaging over 6,500 young people in five regional areas across England, as well as raising the profile of banding with widespread media coverage, including items on Radio 4 and Sky News.

Developed to inspire youngsters where access to music making is difficult, 100% of donations made will support a programme that aims to support the growth of a strong and sustainable future for banding.

Long term

Sarah Baumann, BBE's Education Manager told 4BR: "Brass Foundations is part of a strategic, long-term solution to sustaining our rich brass banding heritage.

By enhancing access for those most disadvantaged, we can create opportunities for new young players for local community brass bands, which will make the sector more resilient for years to come."

Funds raised will support projects which introduces brass band music into the classroom, training for new youth band leaders, and continuation of the successful summer #PromsInThePlayground programme, which sees community brass bands partner with their local school for playground performances.

Contribute

Sarah added: "Our aim is to expand Brass Foundations to cover the whole of England, giving every young person under 18 the opportunity to learn to play brass band music.

We don't expect Brass Foundation participants to be in a position to contribute financially, so the launch of our donation page is a chance for members of the general public, who are able and willing, to make a small regular or one off contribution which would enable a young person to start their brass music journey.

Any contribution, no matter how small, is valued, and we'll be posting plenty of updates on progress along the way."

Donation:

Set up your donation online today at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=14

Sarah concluded: "£5 per month could support a Brass Foundations workshop day for up to 90 children and young people in one of our target areas in England, whilst £30 a month could help a new youth band attend the National Youth Brass Band Championships.

As a registered charity, 100% of money donated will be used for Brass Foundations activity and if the donor pays tax, Gift Aid can be claimed which will make the donation go even further.

As a registered charity, 100% of money donated will be used for Brass Foundations activity and if the donor pays tax, Gift Aid can be claimed which will make the donation go even further

Leave a legacy

For details on how to leave a legacy payment in a will to leave a purposeful gift that reflects a life-long passion and will have a long-lasting impact on the future of the banding movement.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=14

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

