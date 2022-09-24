International Brass Band Summer School set for Swansea

The 2023 IBBSS Course led by Prof Nicholas Childs and a host of world class tutors is looking forward to meeting with delegates to become friends in Swansea.

The International Brass Band Summer School, the largest of its kind in the banding world has announced that its 2023 course will once again take place at the University of Wales, Bay Campus in Swansea.

Delegates will again be able to enjoy world class leadership, tutoring, music making and the fantastic facilities of the campus and the wonderful region of the Gower peninsula from 31st July to 5th August.

Corner of the globe

Speaking about the event, Course Director Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "We continue to lead the way with a course that appeals to players of all ages and abilities from every corner of the banding globe.

The ethos of the course is that you arrive as a delegate but leave as a friend and that is what we continue to do. The campus offers fantastic facilities, the area is beautiful and the music making is second to none. It really is Sun, Sea and Brass."

£20 deposit

Tutors for 2023 include Richard Marshall, Tom Hutchinson, Owen Farr, Gary Curtin, Brett Baker, Matt Routley, Neil Edwards and Mark Thackrah, as well as special guests.

A £20 deposit will secure the delegate's place. The course fee includes individual en-suite accommodation, breakfast, evening meal and all tutorials â€” from single lessons to group sessions.

Support for the course comes from the principal sponsor, the Geneva Group, together with the support from partners including Rath Trombones, Adams Percussion, Denis Wick, Prima Vista, Kapitol Promotions, Brass Band World, GJ Design, Wobplay and World of Brass.

Prof Childs added: "We will have our single bands, Cardinal and Symphony, and also a special massed band. We are always looking to add to the musical as well as the communal experience, so keep an eye out for our announcements over the next few weeks.

More information

For more information, go to: www.ibbss.com and also visit its multimedia section.

International Brass Band Summer School 2023

31st July â€” 5th August

£20 deposit to secure your place for the IBBSS 2023

Visit www.ibbss.com to download your pdf application form or for more information please contact Administrator Alison Childs: Alison4horn@btinternet.com