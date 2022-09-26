Meikle takes Band Manager role at Reg Vardy

The experienced Scott Meikle has become the new Band Manager at Reg Vardy Band.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Scott joins at a very exciting time in our post-Covid redevelopment.

His passion and enthusiasm, as well as his forward-looking development ideas and history of successful partnerships with bands impressed the committee and players, who are looking forward to working with him into the future."

They added: "We wish to place on record our thanks to Les Palmer for his many years of excellent and stalwart service in the role."