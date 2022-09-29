                 

Percussion boost for York

York Railway Institute Band will head to Bolsover with an added bit of percussion...

York
  Percussionist Angus Cheney will make his debut at the Bolsover Festival of Brass.

Thursday, 29 September 2022

        

York Railway Institute Band will head to the Bolsover Festival of Brass contest this weekend boosted by the signing of percussionist Angus Cheney.

The multi-instrumentalist began playing percussion as part of his local music service and has since enjoyed getting widespread experience in percussion ensembles, Big Band and symphony orchestra.

He is also a former member of the Ratby Band and played with them on their Royal Albert Hall National Final appearance last year.

Talking about his move he said: "I'm looking forward to getting to know the band and playing plenty of exciting music."

        

