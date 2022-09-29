Percussion boost for York

York Railway Institute Band will head to the Bolsover Festival of Brass contest this weekend boosted by the signing of percussionist Angus Cheney.
The multi-instrumentalist began playing percussion as part of his local music service and has since enjoyed getting widespread experience in percussion ensembles, Big Band and symphony orchestra.
He is also a former member of the Ratby Band and played with them on their Royal Albert Hall National Final appearance last year.
Talking about his move he said: "I'm looking forward to getting to know the band and playing plenty of exciting music."