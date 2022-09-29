                 

New signings at Newstead

Newstead Brass will head to Bolsover this weekend boosted by a payer influx.

  The new signings will make their debuts at the Bolsover Festival of Brass this weekend

Newstead Brass will be looking forward to their appearance at the Bolsover Festival of Brass under MD, Davis Holling this weekend boosted by a number of new and returning players.

The cornet section is strengthened by the arrivals of Mandy Holling on co-principal cornet and Margarita Loizias on solo cornet. Mandy has played with several championship section bands, including Derwent Brass and Carlton Main Frickley. Margarita joins after progressing through the cornet section at Hucknall & Linby.

Richard Shaw meanwhile returns on solo horn following his relocation back into the local area, whilst the lower brass is strengthened by Tom Goodfield on EEb bass and Bob Craddock on bass trombone. Completing the line-up is Emily Hall who rejoins the percussion section.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It's wonderful to welcome these players at an exciting time for the band in re-establishing itself in the Midlands Area top flight under Dave's baton.

We would also take this opportunity to place on record our thanks to Jim Davies for his leadership and guidance as MD and wish him well in his future projects and activities."

        

