Malcolm Arnold Festival to feature trumpet concerto

The forthcoming Malcolm Arnold Festival will feature both his trumpet concerto and all his iconic dances...

Malcolm Arnold
  The 17th festival celebrates the life and music of the composer

Thursday, 29 September 2022

        

The 17th Malcolm Arnold Festival takes place both live and on-line this year to celebrate the life and music of one of the UK's most celebrated composers.

Trumpet Concerto

It will feature a performance of his 'Trumpet Concerto' on Saturday 8th October (7.30pm) performed by Nick Budd alongside the Ealing Symphony Orchestra at St. Barnabas Church, Pitshanger Lane, London (W5 1QG).

Also included is his 'Homage to the Queen' and 'Divertimento No2' as well as Berlioz's 'Symphony Fantastique'.

Full day

On Sunday 9th October there is a full day of musical activity, launched by presenter David Mellor at the Royal College of Music, starting at 10.30am with a short concert featuring some of his engaging chamber works.

It is followed by talks and masterclasses by Dominic Wheeler and Julien Lloyd Webber OBE as well as a presentation about the rebellious link between the Arnold and fellow composer Ruth Gipps.

The day is rounded off with an exploration of Arnold's famous film music and concert of some of his string music.

On-line

There will be further music, live-streamed and free-to-view, as part of the Festival's 'Online Day' on Sunday 30th October, including performances of all of Arnold's famous 'Dances'.

To find out more


www.malcolmarnoldfestival.com

        

