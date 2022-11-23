Imaginative Excursion claims BrookWright Composition prize

Christopher Cook's imaginative, colourful and thoroughly engaging new work takes the honours in the BrookWright International Brass Band Composer Competition.

The results of the BrookWright International Brass Band Composer Competition 2022 (IBBCC) have been announced.

Receiving the Overall Prize, awarded by the judges James Curnow, Dr. Liz Lane and Paul Hindmarsh, is British composer Christopher Cook.

His work 'Excursion' was the unanimous winner and claimed the $500 US cash prize, plus a license to the programme NotePerformer, the publication of his work through BrookWright Music, and a recording with the North American First Section Champion, Dallas Brass Band.

Winning the Public Commendation Prize, as voted for by viewers, was French composer Thibaut Brunaux, whose work 'Summer Vibes' proved particularly popular. Thibaut wins $150 in cash.

The competition received a remarkable 64 entries from around the world, representing ten different countries.

Speaking about the contest, Dr. Liz Lane commented: "As in previous years, the standard of entries was high and very diverse. 'Excursion' stood out for a number of reasons, including its strong use of thematic material, competent orchestration and suitability. I look forward to hopefully hearing this in the future."

Those sentiments were echoed by Paul Hindmarsh who added: "It was encouraging to be tasked with ranking so many pieces which demonstrated an understanding of the band medium.

Thibaut Bruniaux's 'Summer Vibes' is brilliantly scored and would make a great concert opener for any able band. Christopher Cook's 'Excursion' is imaginative, colourful, and thoroughly engaging with a surprising ending that clinched the top spot for me — and I'm delighted that it will receive a world premiere at the 2023 RNCM Brass Band Festival."

Meanwhile, James Curnow added: "This competition proves to serve as a means to finding new brass band composer talent. It was certainly a pleasure to be able to serve as one of the adjudicators for this well organized and executed event."

BrookWright's owner Andrew Wainwright added: "I would like to offer my congratulations to our winners Christopher Cook and Thibaut Bruniaux, and also our other finalists, Anders Beijer, Fendall Hill and Allen Molineux.

My thanks also go to all the composers and arrangers who submitted such a wide range of fine entries, and also to the judges and the sponsors who made this possible."

