Perth ready for Scottish Open weekend

Two days of great music making and cross border battles as bands head to Perth for the Scottish Open and Scottish Youth Championships.

Perth
  Perth Concert Hall hosts the second weekend of Scottish Festival of Brass contesting

Wednesday, 23 November 2022

        

The second part of the 2022 Scottish Festival of Brass will take place at Perth Concert Hall this weekend (26th/27th November).

Scottish Open

There is a cracking cross border battle to look forward to in the Blue Riband Scottish Open Championship, supported by Besson, where defending champion Whitburn will not only look to repel domestic rivals but also a powerful raiding party heading over Hadrian's Wall.

On Saturday 19 bands will provide adjudicators John Doyle and Glyn Williams with plenty of varied high quality works to compare and contrast — from Edward Gregson and John McCabe to Simon Dobson and George Lloyd — not forgetting that little bit of post-Brexit European flavour with works by Thierry Deleruyelle, Jan de Haan and Alexander Comitas amongst others.

Youth Championships

On Sunday there is a fantastic day of youth competitions — from percussion and preparatory ensembles to novice bands and development bands. Glyn and Helen Williams are sure to have a fantastic time listening to the bands alongside Chris Shanks who has stepped in to replace Les Neish due to the unforeseen travel difficulties.

Chris has a real passion for music and education and has been teaching since 2009 and is currently Faculty Head of Music and Drama at John Paul Academy in Glasgow. He is Besson artist and a tutor on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland. He is the solo euphonium of Whitburn Band and resident conductor of Reg Vardy Band.

All band performances over the weekend will be recorded for release at a future date.

Results:

Adjudicators' remarks and results for the Scottish Open will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElRCVOI0pnM and for the Youth Championships at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nt4mETH2Dvg

Championship Section:

Saturday 26th November
Adjudicators: John Doyle and Glyn Williams

Bon-Accord Silver (Stephen Malcolm)
City of Bradford (Jonathan Bates)
Dalmellington (Gary J Williams)
Easington Colliery (Stephen Malcolm)
East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)
Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks)
Fishburn (Duncan Beckley)
Hepworth Band (Ryan Watkins)
Johnstone (Colin McKenzie)
Kingdom Brass (Paul Drury)
Kirkintilloch Band (David Roberts)
Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass (Mareika Gray)
Newtongrange (Anne Crookston)
Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Chris Binns)
Rainford (David Thornton)
the cooperation band (Mike Fowles)
Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant)
Whitburn (Professor Nicholas Childs)
Wingates (Andrea Price)

Own choice selections:

Journey of the Lone Wolf (Simon Dobson) x3
The World Rejoicing: (Edward Gregson) x2
Roccoco Variations (Edward Gregson) x2
English Heritage (George Lloyd) x2
On the Shoulders of Giants (Peter Graham)
The Essence of Time (Peter Graham)
Cloudcatcher Fells (John McCabe)
Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Isaiah 40 (Robert Redhead)
Metamorphosis for Brass Band (Jan de Haan)
Pageantry (Herbert Howells)
Revelation (Philip Wilby)
The Year of the Dragon (Philip Sparke)
Vita Aeterna Variations (Alexander Comitas)


Scottish Youth Championships:

Sunday 27th November

Percussion Section:

Coalburn Percussion Academy (Robbie Bremner)

Preparatory Section:

Big Noise Fallin (Andrew Foden / Alistair Gordon)
Boundary Street Brass (Dianne Waugh)
Broxburn & Livingston Future Brass (Jim Bone)
Campbeltown Brass Juniors (Katrina Barr)
Coalburn Bronze Band (David Fehilly)
Cupar Beginners Brass (Alison Milne)
Irvine & Dreghorn Youth Band (John Boax)
King's Park Junior Brass (TBC)
Kinneil Youth Band (Scott Gardner)
Kirkintilloch Youth Band (Katherine Adams)
Loanhead Brass Rootlets (Alan Fernie)
Maroon Brass (Stuart Black)
Newtongrange Junior Band (Alan Fernie)
St Ronan's Future Band (Keith Belleville)
Whitburn Wee Band (Charlie Farren)

Novice Section:

Bathgate Youth Band (Stewart Brynes)
Dalmellington Brass Academy (Cameron Paterson)
Galashiels Youth Band (Stuart Black)
Newmilns & Galston Brass Academy (Callum Kerr) [non-competing]

Development Section:

Campbeltown Brass Youth (Katrina Barr)
Esk Valley Brass (Alan Fernie)
Scottish Borders Youth Band (Alan Fernie)
Whitburn Youth Band (Caroline Farren)

        

