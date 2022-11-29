                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2022 BBNI Festival of Brass

1st Old Boys lead the entertainment at the Maldron Hotel, with section awards claimed by CWA Brass and Dungannon Silve

First Old Boys
  First Old Boys took the title — presented by adjudicator Thomas Fountain

Tuesday, 29 November 2022

        

The popular Brass Bands Northern Ireland Festival of Brass Championships returned on the weekend after an enforced three-year Covid-19 break.

Seven bands competed at the Maldron Hotel at Belfast International Airport — each giving mini-concert programmes for a supportive audience to enjoy, as well as the judges Thomas Fountain (music) and John Ball (entertainment) to compare and contrast.

1st Old Boys win

The Blue Riband Championship Section title was claimed by the resurgent 1st Old Boys Band led by Dr Jonathan Corry. They secured the Harry Dalzell Section Trophy as well as the 'Most Entertaining Band' prize, with their solo baritone star Brian Downey taking the 'Best Soloist' award.

1st Old Boys opened their set with the colourful fizz of 'Malaguena', followed by cornet soloist Louise Bell's lyrical lead in Goff Richards' 'Pastorale'. The bold William Rimmer march 'The Australasian' was followed by 'My Sister Kate' featuring Conor Branigan and the award winning Brian Downey with his fine performance of 'Carrickfergus'. The band closed with the energetic 'Glorifico Aeternum' by Dean Jones.

Fine year

Speaking to 4BR, Dr Jonathan Corry said: "This was a great way to round off a fine year for the band — one which has seen us continue to make solid progress and development. The players are giving me everything I ask for and we are now all looking forward to the festive season and then the 2023 contest season."

Runner-up Laganvale certainly pushed the winners hard, as did third placed Third Carrickfergus Band, who took the 'Best March' prize with their rousing rendition of TJ Powell's 'The Spaceman'.

CWA Brass

CWA Brass earned a clean sweep in the Second Section under MD David Johnston, who was making his conducting debut with them.

Along with the overall section prize they claimed the awards for 'Most Entertaining Band' and 'Best March' for a razor sharp performance of the classic 'Knight Templar', with Principal Trombone Bert Shaw taking the 'Best Soloist' prize for his super rendition of Hoagy Carmichael's 'Stardust'.

Dungannon

Dungannon Silver Band led by Boris Pinto bagged the inaugural David Leonard Third Section trophy, as well as the Jeanette Morton Trophy for 'Best Horn Section' and 'Best March' award for their splendid rendition of 'Castell Caerffili'.

Dynamic Brass claimed the 'Most Entertaining Band' accolade with their principal cornet David Johnson taking the 'Best Soloist' prize for his superbly stylish performance of John Doyle's arrangement of 'Blue'.

A spokesperson for the event organisers BBNI told 4BR that they would like to thank the bands for "the sheer amount of talent which was on display and for supporting our event", which they hoped would return in 2023, as well as the staff at the Maldron Hotel.

Results:
Championship Section:


Adjudicators:
Thomas Fountain (music) and John Ball (entertainment)
Music/Entertainment: Total

1. 1st Old Boys' Association Silver (Jonathan Corry): 10/10 = 20
2. Laganvale (Metal Technology) Band (Keith Anderson): 9/8 = 17
3. Third Carrickfergus Band (Brian Connolly): 8/9 = 17

Most Entertaining Band: 1st Old Boys
Best March: Third Carrickfergus Band (The Spaceman)
Best Soloist: Nigel Downey (baritone) — 1st Old Boys


Second Section:

Music/Entertainment: Total

1. CWA Brass (David Johnston): 10/10 = 20
2. Comber Silver Band (Wesley Thompson): 9/9 = 18

Most Entertaining Band: CWA Brass
Best March: CWA Brass (Knight Templar)
Best Soloist: Bert Shaw (trombone) — CWA Brass


Third Section:

Music/Entertainment: Total

1. Dungannon Silver Band (Boris Pinto): 10/9 = 19*
2. Dynamic Brass (Andrew Quiggan): 9/10 = 19

*Music award takes precedent

Most Entertaining Band: Dynamic Brass
Best March: Dynamic Brass (Castell Caerffili)
Best Soloist: David Johnson (cornet) — Dynamic Brass
Best Horn Section: Dungannon Silver Band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Lydbrook

Lydbrook help lottery love story for Christmas

November 29 • The Lydbrook Band has played their part in this year's EuroMillions Lotto Christmas advert.

EAST lONDON bRASS

Bobble help for East London in Perth

November 29 • Cool minds and warm heads helped East London Brass on their recent trip to the Scottish Open in Perth.

whiteley

Death of Geoffrey Whiteley

November 29 • The death has been announced of former Black Dyke Band player and administrator Geoffrey Whiteley.

Chris Bond

Bond takes baton lead at GUS

November 29 • Christopher Bond becomes the new Resident Conductor and Musical Director of the GUS Band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BACK ROW CORNET ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST ** .. . For more information about the band please visit our website

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top