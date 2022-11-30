Straits of Peace claims ODBBA composition title

A new work by Welsh composer Peter Jones has won the £500 first prize in the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association Centenary Composition Competition

'Straits of Peace', a new work written by Welsh composer Peter Jones has won the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association Centenary Composition Competition.

The announcement was made at the recent ODBBA Entertainment Contest held in Woodstock and was judged by a panel consisting of respected composers and arrangers Phillip Littlemore, Alan Fernie and Gavin Somerset.

Meani Bridge

Peter, who is a former naval officer as well as an award winning trombone player, has also enjoyed a teaching career, is a qualified member of MENSA and has represented Wales in sport — including karate. He now lives with his wife Angela in Menai Bridge and works as a full time composer, with many of his works being performed by professional ensembles.

He wins £500 and his piece will be premiered at a Centenary concert to be organised by the ODBBA during their 2023 centenary year. It will also be issued to all ODBBA member bands for their use.

The piece is currently undergoing some revisions suggested by the judges prior to becoming available to the bands in the New Year.

One prize

ODBAA Vice Chairperson, Nigel Hall told 4BR: "Two prizes were offered, one for composers aged under 25 and one for over 25's. Unfortunately, the judges felt unable to award a prize in the Under 25 section as although the entries were of good quality, they did not meet the stated brief of being aimed at 3rd and 4th Section level."