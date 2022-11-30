                 

*
banner

News

Straits of Peace claims ODBBA composition title

A new work by Welsh composer Peter Jones has won the £500 first prize in the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association Centenary Composition Competition

Peter Jones
  Peter Jones has enjoyed a varied professional and musical career.

Wednesday, 30 November 2022

        

'Straits of Peace', a new work written by Welsh composer Peter Jones has won the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association Centenary Composition Competition.

The announcement was made at the recent ODBBA Entertainment Contest held in Woodstock and was judged by a panel consisting of respected composers and arrangers Phillip Littlemore, Alan Fernie and Gavin Somerset.

Meani Bridge

Peter, who is a former naval officer as well as an award winning trombone player, has also enjoyed a teaching career, is a qualified member of MENSA and has represented Wales in sport — including karate. He now lives with his wife Angela in Menai Bridge and works as a full time composer, with many of his works being performed by professional ensembles.

He wins £500 and his piece will be premiered at a Centenary concert to be organised by the ODBBA during their 2023 centenary year. It will also be issued to all ODBBA member bands for their use.

The piece is currently undergoing some revisions suggested by the judges prior to becoming available to the bands in the New Year.

One prize

ODBAA Vice Chairperson, Nigel Hall told 4BR: "Two prizes were offered, one for composers aged under 25 and one for over 25's. Unfortunately, the judges felt unable to award a prize in the Under 25 section as although the entries were of good quality, they did not meet the stated brief of being aimed at 3rd and 4th Section level."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Prima Vista Musikk

One the first day of Christmas...

November 30 • There is the chance to get some fantastic musical stocking fillers for your band...

Peter Jones

Straits of Peace claims ODBBA composition title

November 30 • A new work by Welsh composer Peter Jones has won the £500 first prize in the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association Centenary Composition Competition

Hoover

New MD picked up at Hoover Bolton

November 30 • Ben Hill-Wilson has become the new Musical Director of Bolton Hoover Band

Festival Brass Band

Report & Results: 2022 Belgian National Championships

November 30 • Festival Brass ends 14 year wait for second Belgian National title success as section victories go to BB de Grensbewoners Smeermaas and Brasssband Panta Rhei in Heist-op-den-Berg.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

Linthwaite Band

November 30 • We are a friendly village band, currently top of the 4th section, and are looking forward to the area contest 2023, and to help achieve this we have vacancies for the percussion section.

wantage silver band

November 29 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section 2023) are looking for solo cornets to complete their experienced cornet section. The band has a sensible, yet fulfilling calendar of engagements.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BACK ROW CORNET ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top