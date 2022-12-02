On the second day of Christmas...

There's a great festive treat to enjoy at Wigmore Hall as the Septura Brass Ensemble and actor Cathy Tyson team up for a musical 'Nutcracker'.

Tchaikovsky's magical tale has long been a festive favourite, and now you can enjoy it at Wigmore Hall in London on Sunday 18th December (11.30am), with a special musical twist in a new arrangement of highlights of the score by Matthew Knight and Simon Cox.

Septura is joined by Cathy Tyson the award winning actor who has appeared in films and television series such as 'Mona Lisa', 'The Serpent and the Rainbow' and 'Band of Gold'.

The event is part of the CAVATINA 25 Scheme which sees a limited number of free tickets made available to 25 and unders.

https://wigmore-hall.org.uk/whats-on/septura-cathy-tyson-202212181130