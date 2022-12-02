                 

*
banner

News

On the second day of Christmas...

There's a great festive treat to enjoy at Wigmore Hall as the Septura Brass Ensemble and actor Cathy Tyson team up for a musical 'Nutcracker'.

Nutcracker
  You can enjoy a very special performance of the classic ballet music at Wigmore Hall

Friday, 02 December 2022

        

Why not treat yourself to a concert performance of 'The Nutcracker' — courtesy of the award winning Septura Brass Ensemble alongside narrator Cathy Tyson.

Tchaikovsky's magical tale has long been a festive favourite, and now you can enjoy it at Wigmore Hall in London on Sunday 18th December (11.30am), with a special musical twist in a new arrangement of highlights of the score by Matthew Knight and Simon Cox.

Septura is joined by Cathy Tyson the award winning actor who has appeared in films and television series such as 'Mona Lisa', 'The Serpent and the Rainbow' and 'Band of Gold'.

Tickets

The event is part of the CAVATINA 25 Scheme which sees a limited number of free tickets made available to 25 and unders.

https://wigmore-hall.org.uk/whats-on/septura-cathy-tyson-202212181130

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Nutcracker

On the second day of Christmas...

December 2 • There's a great festive treat to enjoy at Wigmore Hall as the Septura Brass Ensemble and actor Cathy Tyson team up for a musical 'Nutcracker'.

New Zealand

New Zealand looks forward to 2023

December 2 • NZBBA President sends seasonal best wishes to the rest of the banding world as "normal transmission" final returns to the nation's movement.

Flowers

Death of Brian Elliott

December 2 • The death has been announced of the former secretary of the West of England and South West Brass Band Associations

James Shepherd

An evening with James Shepherd

December 1 • There is a wonderful opportunity to spend a virtual night in the company of the legendary James Shepherd

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

City of Oxford Silver Band

December 2 • 2ND TROMBONE - City of Oxford Silver Band are seeking an enthusiastic, confident player to join the Concert and Contest Band trombone section.

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 1 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Abertillery Town Band

December 1 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; cornets (front and back row), 2nd baritone and bass. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery.

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top