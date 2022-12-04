                 

4BR has been informed of the death of the respected band trainer and contest organiser Ivor Lewis.

4BR has been informed of the death of Ivor Lewis, the well known brass band trainer based around the Wells area in Somerset.

Family friend, Chris Millington told 4BR: "His passion for and love of brass banding spanned several generations in his teaching. It was also shared with his son Graeme who, as a talented cornet and soprano player was pivotal to the many successes of the Sunlife Band.

Missed

Chris added: "Ivor established the popular Mendip Solo & Quartet Competition which ran throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. Ivor will be missed by players across the South West and beyond who were fortunate to have been taught by him."

        

