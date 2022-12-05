Brass Blues for Bendigo

Bendigo United Brass has played its part in the annual Blues & Roots Music Festival.

Bendigo United Brass from Victoria in Australia recently enjoyed performing as part of the popular Bendigo Blues & Roots Music Festival.

Established in 2011, the four-day annual festival is a community event that gives music fans the opportunity to enjoy world-class music, with a focus on local and independent talent from the blues and roots genres.

Over 100 artists at 30 venues across Bendigo took part, with the band contributing New Orleans jazz funeral music.

Onboard

Bendigo United Brass comprises friends from various brass bands from across the state of Victoria who come together to enjoy their music making, with band member Colin Wellard telling 4BR: "We had some discussions with the organisers of the festival regarding such a performance and they immediately jumped onboard."

He added: "They saw it as something a bit different and were so supportive. We performed pieces such as 'A Closer Walk with Thee', 'Oh didn't he ramble' and 'When the Saints' all complete with a Grand Marshal as well as the traditional Second Line.

We all had a great time and we hope to be able to contribute to future festivals".