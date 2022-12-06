Staffordshire add to on-line presence

The Staffordshire Band has given itself an early Christmas present with its new website.

The Staffordshire Band has received financial help to develop its on-line presence with the launch of its new website at: www.staffordshire.band

The sponsorship donation came from www.techdeck.io enabling the band to create a new site that allows visitors and supporters to keep up with latest news, book concert tickets and purchase items from their online shop, including our latest CD, 'Soaring Through the Skies', which is being released soon.

Thanks

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We would like to thank Techdeck.io for the sponsorship that made this development project possible and we hope people will enjoy the site and book an early Christmas present with our new CD."



