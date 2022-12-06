1st Old Boys join massed ranks for festive treats

The 1st Old Boys Band round off a memorable year by joining forces with the Belfast Operatic Society for plenty of festive entertainment.

1st Old Boys Band under MD, Dr Jonathan Corry, recently completed a successful 2022 as the guests of Belfast Operatic Company for a concert at a packed Ulster Hall in Belfast.

The recently crowned NIBA and BBN1 Festival of Brass champion joined the renowned choir, led by Musical Director Adam Darcy, and a host of outstanding soloists for an evening of festive celebration and entertainment.

Christmas Fantasy

Their contributions included renditions of 'Christmas Festival Overture' (Anderson) and Peter Graham's arrangement of 'Away in a Manger', as well as joining together with the choir in Gordon Langford's 'Christmas Fantasy'.

The grand finale saw the massed ranks join the Mulholland organ played by Richard Campbell in 'Hark the Herald Angels Sing'.

Memorable year

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "2022 has really developed into a memorable year with the two major championship wins and qualification for the 2024 European Championships.

Add to some great projects, workshops and a recording for BBC Radio Ulster, as well as lots of individual recognition for players and we can't wait for 2023."