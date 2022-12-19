                 

*
banner

News

A brilliant Christmas prezzie for young horn star

17 year old Andrea Crumlish has plenty to look forward to in 2023 as the talented horn player secures her place at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Crumlish
  Andrea Crumlish will become only the second horn player to take the RCS course

Monday, 19 December 2022

        

There was a wonderful early Christmas present to enjoy for tenor horn Andrea Crumlish this year after the 17-year tenor horn player was informed that she had been accepted to study for a Bachelor of Music (Hons) degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

She is only the second horn player to be enrolled on the course, following in the footsteps of Andrew McMillan, formerly of Campbeltown Brass and now solo horn with Whitburn Band.

Andrea plays solo horn with the Riverside Youth Band as well as with Brass Sounds Inverclyde, the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland, Inverclyde Schools Senior Wind Orchestra and Inverclyde Academy Concert Band. In addition, Andrea is also a talented singer and pianist.

So exciting

Speaking about the news she said: "It's so exciting knowing that only one person on tenor horn has gone through the course before me. The conservatoire is offering the course tailored specifically for it, which is fantastic."

Andrea started to learn the instrument in 2018 after playing the cornet for a short while and took lessons from Mark Good, MD of Riverside Youth Band.

"I was getting a bit fed up with the cornet and was getting terrible headaches with it, so my mum suggested trying tenor horn and I really took to the instrument,"she explained.

Thanks

Andrea has thanked Mark and the music department at Inverclyde Academy for all their help and support.

She added: "They have been wonderful in helping me develop. I love the thrill of being on stage and seeing how music can influence the emotions of people in the audience.

I want to improve my musicality and become a better player and there is no better platform to do both than the conservatoire."

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NYBBGB

National Youth Band launches Brass Building Blocks initiative

December 19 • A partnership between the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the Royal Marines Band Service aims to help young players develop their skills for free.

Bathgate

22 plus 1 in 2022 for Bathgate Youth

December 19 • The young players of Bathgate Youth Band have notched up 22 public performances this year — with an extra one to come to round things off.

Stars

The stars come out for Christmas

December 19 • Follow a star they say at this time of the year...

Brass Foundations

Foundation support boost for 2023

December 19 • The generosity of supporters will enable the BBE Brass Foundations team to help more youngsters in 2023

What's on »

City of Oxford Silver Band - An American Christmas

Wednesday 14 December • St Mary and St John Church, Cowley Road, Oxford OX4 1UH

Mereside Brass - Mereside Brass Christmas Concert

Friday 16 December • Plumley Village Hall, . Plumley Moor Road, . Plumley, . Nr Knutsford, . Cheshire WA16 0TR

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 16 December • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 16 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Long Melford Silver Band - Annual Christmas Concert

Saturday 17 December • Long Melford Village Hall. Hall Street Long Melford. Sudbury Suffolk CO10 9JQ

Vacancies »

Greenfield Brass Band

December 18 • Musical Director:. . Greenfield Brass Band are a 3rd section band looking for someone to lead us to the NW Area and beyond.

Cinderford Band

December 17 • Cinderford Band (2nd Section WEBBA) under it's new resident Musical Director Steve Kane, are inviting applicants for the positions of cornets, 2nd trombone, Bb Bass and percussionist to strengthen our ranks. The applicants must be able to work as a team.

Houghton Main Colliery Band

December 15 • PRINCIPAL CORNET required asap.. The reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band will enter the Yorkshire Area, . Additional Front & Back Row players welcome. No Committee, No Politics, No nonsense - and some paid gigs from time to time.. More than a Band!

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top