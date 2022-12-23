                 

Hammonds welcome Chalk return

The experienced Claire Chalk joins Hammonds Band.

Claire Chalk
  Claire Chalk has enjoyed playing with the band at the British Open and National Championships.

Friday, 23 December 2022

        

The Hammonds Band has announced the signing of Claire Chalk on solo cornet.

Having spent a period away from banding, Claire returned to play with the Yorkshire contenders at the British Open, followed by being part of their top-six finish at the National Final at the Royal Albert Hall.

Daughter of the legendary Black Dyke cornet player Jim Shepherd, Claire began playing with the Jayess Junior Band, before enjoying playing as principal cornet with Jayess Queensbury, Glossop Old and Ashton-under-Lyne where she held the role with distinction for a decade.

Looking forward

Claire said: "I've really enjoyed playing with Hammonds at the British Open and National Championships and I'm really looking forward to playing with them under Morgan's leadership."

Speaking about the appointment, Hammonds MD Morgan Griffiths added: "I'm delighted to welcome Claire. She is a wonderful player and another great signing for us."

        

TAGS: Hammonds Saltaire

