Hepworth emerge from lockdown to stage successful project

The Hepworth Band has just completed a hugely ambitious artistic project that has taken it from local lockdown to a worldwide stage.

The Hepworth Band has just completed a hugely successful two year funded project which has enhanced its artistic profile and increased performance opportunities with new audiences following Covid-19.

'From Lockdown to Stage' was supported by grant funding from One Community Foundation, the Garfield Weston Foundation and the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Focus

Band Manager Yvonne Embury told 4BR: "The ambitious project has provided a real focus for the band and enabled us to come out of the lockdown period with confidence and success.

Our thanks go to our support funders and to Carole Crompton for her expertise in co-ordinating and submitting the Arts Council England bid on our behalf."

In response Carole said: "The project had a great concept and outcomes and was a great example of a band being ambitious and determined to reach out to new audiences."

The project has seen the band launch a new responsive website, improve its social media platforms and benefit from a bespoke package of social media support and training delivered by marketing studio Jolly Northerner.

Working alongside KMJ Recordings and Batch Video Production, Jolly Northerner has also helped to deliver a four-part online concert video series that has been enjoyed across the banding globe.

Huge benefit

Jonny Shaw, founder of Jolly Northerner said: "It's been a privilege to be involved in such a forward-thinking project and one that has been of huge benefit to us as a company."

'Rhythm of Light', an innovative collaboration between the band, composer Dr Liz Lane and The Hepworth Wakefield, one of the UK's leading art galleries, provided the high-profile project centrepiece.

Barbara Hepworth Gallery

The funded commission celebrated the life and work of artist Dame Barbara Hepworth and formed part of a series of audio-visual works in response to the gallery's tenth anniversary exhibition, 'Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life'.

The gallery's outdoor sculpture garden provided a unique setting for the premiÃ¨re of the work with the performance set amongst her inspirational works.

Speaking about the occasion, Dr Liz Lane said: "I was thrilled to be asked to write the work, and even more so as her 'Three Obliques (Walk-In)' sculpture in front of Cardiff University School of Music was a backdrop of my musical life for over a decade."

Tik tok

Dr Lane added that another unexpected highlight occurred when the National Galleries of Scotland — who were hosting the 'Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life' tour — used an excerpt of the recording on TikTok.

During the summer, the band marked a return to live music making and community events by presenting "FeastFest"- a free, fun filled family festival in partnership with Hepworth Football Club — another indicator of marking the end of the band's journey from lockdown to stage.