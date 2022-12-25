                 

2022 4BR Lower Section Band of the Year

The remarkable commitment and musical excellence of Campbeltown Brass from the west of Scotland has seen them claim the 4BR Lower Section Band of the Year accolade.

Lowe Section
  Campbeltown Brass is the fantastic winner of the Lower Section Band of the Year award

Sunday, 25 December 2022

        

Winner: Campbeltown Brass (Scotland)


2. Brass Band Aukstyn (Lithuania)
3. Stannington (England)

With so many bands in so many countries doing great work and making the right impression both on and off the contest stage, this is always the most keenly contesting category of the annual awards.

However, it was the sheer sense of communal self-confidence and musical brilliance from a banding organisation that may be isolated in terms of geography but offers such a warm welcome to everyone who wants to be a part that makes Campbeltown Brass so special.

It all came to pinnacle of brilliance at Cheltenham where they claimed the Second Section National title — and made everyone in the population of 4,600 in their town the proudest supporters in the banding world.

They gained 6 first choice preferences as well as multiple other podium nominations, whilst the wonderful work that is being spearheaded by Brass Band Aukstyn in Lithuania also gained deserved recognition with 4 first choice preferences.

A memorable contesting year for Stannington Band for Yorkshire also saw them gain 3 first choice preference votes, whilst there were 2 first choice preference nominations for Catch Basin (Austria) and single preferences for Brass Band Regensberg (Germany) and Dallas Brass Band (USA).

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (editor 4BR); Michael Bach (conductor/adjudicator); Kerry Baldwin (player/regional development executive ABRSM); Sarah Groarke Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); David Gallaher (conductor/adjudicator); David Hirst (player/conductor/adjudicator); Owen Melhuish (New Zealand BBA); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Stein Skorpholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Chris Thomas (chief contributor BBW magazine/4BR contributor); Camilla Soderstrom Tveit (player/adjudicator); Luc Vertommen (conductor/adjudicator/arranger); Andrew Wainwright (composer/arranger/designer); Malcolm Wood (4BR chief contributor); Alexander Zwann (chief contributor CU Brass).

Past Winners:


2021: Youth Brass 2000
2020: Tewit Silver Band
2019: Wardle Academy Youth
2018: Oldham Band (Lees)
2017: BD1 Brass
2016: Youth Brass 2000
2015: Ebbw Valley
2014: Manger Skulemusikklag
2013: National Children's Band of Great Britain
2012: National Youth Band of Great Britain
2011: Bjorsvik Brass
2010: Hazel Grove Band
2009: Oldham (Lees) Band
2008: Smithills Schools Senior Band
2007: Sellers International Youth Band
2006: Pennine Brass
2005: Marsden Riverhead Brewery Band
2004: Smithills School Senior Band
2003: Smithills School Senior Band
2002: St. Dennis Band
2001: Peter Hawke Garages Lindley Band

        

