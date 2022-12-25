                 

2022 4BR Test Piece of the Year

Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' continued to make its uplifting mark on the contesting world as once again it is the 4BR Test Piece of the Year.

Test Piece
  Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' continues to make its joyful mark on the banding world

Sunday, 25 December 2022

        

Winner: The World Rejoicing (Edward Gregson) — British Open/Belgian National Championship


2. Saints Triumphant (Prof Philip Wilby) — European Championship
3. Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton) — Championship Section Area Championships/World Music Contest

Still a year of catch-up in many ways, but also one in which some great test-piece choices showed that bands are at their best when challenged by top class music.

Edward Gregson's latest major work has been well worth waiting for — as it once again made a huge impression of conductors, players and audiences alike as it was finally performed at the British Open and the again at the Belgian National Championships.

It gained 8 first preference choices from our panel, whilst there was also a great deal of admiration for Prof Philip Wilby's 'Saints Triumphant' (5 first choice preferences) that made a huge impression at the European Championships. It will surely be heard time and again in 2023 and beyond.

The iconic status of 'Contest Music' remains too, gaining 3 first choice preference votes for the judges, whilst Ludovic Neurohr's 'Nu' used at the Swiss Championships was also a favourite of one.

Other works to be noted by the panel were 'Redbad: King of the Frisians', 'Albinus Variations', 'Hyperlink', 'Sinfonietta' and 'Argos'.

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (editor 4BR); Michael Bach (conductor/adjudicator); Kerry Baldwin (player/regional development executive ABRSM); Sarah Groarke Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); David Gallaher (conductor/adjudicator); David Hirst (player/conductor/adjudicator); Owen Melhuish (New Zealand BBA); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Stein Skorpholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Chris Thomas (chief contributor BBW magazine/4BR contributor); Camilla Soderstrom Tveit (player/adjudicator); Luc Vertommen (conductor/adjudicator/arranger); Andrew Wainwright (composer/arranger/designer); Malcolm Wood (4BR chief contributor); Alexander Zwann (chief contributor CU Brass).

Past Winners:


2021: The World Rejoicing: Variations on a Lutheran Chorale (Edward Gregson)
2020: Neverland (Christopher Bond)
2019: Dear Cassandraâ€¦ (Ludovic Neurohr)
2018: Concerto Grosso (Derek Bourgeois)
2017: Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)
2016: Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)
2015: The God Particle (Rolf Rudin)
2014: Vita Aeterna Variations (Ed de Boer writing as Alexander Comitas)
2013: Of Distant Memories (Music in an Olden Style) (Edward Gregson)
2012: Goldberg 2012 (Svein Henrik Giske)
2011: Breath of Souls (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
2010: Saint Saens Variations (Philip Sparke)
2009: Titan's Progress (Hermann Pallhuber)
2008: The Dark Side of the Moon (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
2007: Music for Battle Creek (Philip Sparke)
2006: Vienna Nights (Philip Wilby)
2005: Eden (Dr. John Pickard)
2004: St. Magnus (Kenneth Downie)
2003: Festival Music (Eric Ball)
2002: Masquerade (Philip Wilby)
2001: Albion (Jan Van der Roost)

        

