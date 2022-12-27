Keeping a brass band tradition going...

10 year old Daisy Griffiths played her part in a great family tradition this Boxing Day — to the delight of the audience at the local pub.

Bands all over the world continue to carry on the tradition of playing carols to herald the arrival of Christmas Day — as well as perform on Boxing Day too.

This year players from various brass bands came together to play (and have a celebratory drink or two) in The Greyhound pub in Birstall, to carry on a tradition that was started well over half a century ago in 1961 by Ted Griffiths.

Ted is well known in the banding world as a player, conductor, administrator and supporter — notably with Hammonds Band which is conducted by his son Morgan.

This year family members and friends all packed into the small lounge area of the pub (drum kit included) to perform for the delighted locals, who thoroughly enjoyed the music making, including a solo by Daisy Griffiths aged 10 (above)

Family event

Ted said: "I enjoy meeting players I haven't seen for a year. It's a nice family event and I can hear which players have been keeping their lips in trim over Christmas too!"

The images were captured by Lorne Campbell and sent to the local, regional and national media outlets.

Picture Copyright: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian