Building on success key to banding joy for EBBA

Ulf Rosenberg, President of the European Brass Band Association has thanked the banding community for its support in 2022 as his organisation looks forward to more joy in 2023 and beyond.

Ulf Rosenberg, President of the European Brass Band Association has taken the opportunity during the festive period to thank the banding community for their support during 2022 and to express the wishes of his organisation that 2023 will continue to build on the post Covid-19 sense of rejuvenation.

In his message on behalf of the EBBA Executive Committee and Music Commission he thanked people for their contribution and commitment.

Very successful

He pinpointed the "very successful"2022 European Championships in Birmingham as a key event in that sense of renewed optimism, adding that it had been made possible by "â€¦true commitment from the bands delivering world class performances, enthusiastic audiences and impressive work by the local organisers Brass Bands England and the EBBA team."

He went on to say that it had also reminded everyone of the "value of the community of banding"especially at a time when elsewhere in Europe there were less peaceful times.

Extra dimensions

"The EBBC is much more than a contest,"he wrote. "It carries dimensions beyond the wonderful music played. Brass bands across Europe share an important cultural heritage, with organisations based on democratic structure and governance.

Our banding life is our little, but so important, contribution to a safe and secure Europe based on strong civil societies. To continue to build and develop this, is the band movement's moral imperative in very challenging times for Europe."

Warm welcomes

He concluded by offering an early warm welcomes to Malmö, Sweden, for the 2023 EBBC event as well as confirming the future events in Palanga (2024) and Stavanger (2025).

"With strong support from the EBBA member countries, country delegates, competing bands and enthusiastic audiences, we hope to look forward to much joy in the coming years."