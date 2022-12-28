Tradition continues to provide a bright banding future...

                 

News

Wednesday, 28 December 2022

        

Brass bands continue to provide wonderful entertainment for the public to enjoy over the Christmas period, with an ensemble made up of players from around 10 bands linking up for their annual appearance on the 27th December at the Royal Hotel in Dungwood, near Sheffield.

Free

Organised and conducted by Lee Dunkley, the event was hosted by landlord Dave Jubb, who provides much appreciated free drinks and food as their performance fee

"It's a fantastic opportunity for players of all abilities and experience to play with
top players", said Andrew Horton, a cornet player with Strata Brass.

Players travelled from all parts of the country, with Lee saying, "I'm humbled by how many players travel considerable distances to play".

The bands represented this year included Grimethorpe Colliery, Hatfield & Askern Colliery, Unite the Union, WFEL Fairey, Dinnington, Brighouse & Rastrick, South Yorkshire Hussars and Tredegar.

Star

However, the undoubted star was 3-year-old Maisie, Lee's daughter, who enjoyed her first appearance with her mum Anna by her side.

Image: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

        

