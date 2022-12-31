                 

News

New Year Honour for Prof Linda Merrick

The Principal of the RNCM in Manchester becomes a CBE in the New Year Honours List.

Linda Merrick
  Congratulations to Prof Linda Merrick CBE

Saturday, 31 December 2022

        

It has been announced in the New Year Honours List that Professor Linda Merrick, Principal of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester has become a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), for her Services to Music in Higher Education.

In addition to her leadership at the RNCM, Prof Merrick CBE, GRSM(Hons), MMus, PhD, FRAM, FRNCM, FLCM, FRSA, FHEA, HonVCM, is an internationally acclaimed clarinet soloist, teacher, author and recording artist with over 40 releases, including nine new concertos and premieres to her name.

Key figure

In a statement, the RNCM said: "It's been a fantastic year at the RNCM and we want to round it off by saying congratulations to our Principal, Professor Linda Merrick, who received a CBE in the King's New Year Honours for services to music in higher education.

An innovative and supportive leader, Linda has been a key figure in the sector for many years and we're incredibly proud that she's been recognised in this way."

Acclaim

Prof Merrick joined the RNCM as Director of Performance Studies and senior tutor in clarinet in 2001, alter becoming Director of its Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, vice-principal.

Appointed Principal of the institution in 2013, under her leadership the RNCM has gained widespread acclaim for its teaching, research and musical outlook. It was recently awarded its fourth Times Higher Education Award.

Prof Merrick has also been a stalwart supporter of the RNCM Brass Band Festival, the 2023 event taking place over the weekend of the 27th-29th January.

Photo Credit: Robin Clewes Photography
https://www.facebook.com/robinclewleyphotography

        

