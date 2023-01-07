Chet's free Open Day for Brass and Percussion

There is a great opportunity to find out what Chetham's School of Music has to offer with a free Open Day for brass and percussion in March.

Chetham's Brass & Percussion Academy in Manchester is to hold a free Open Day on Sunday 5th March.

Based at its Stoller Hall facility it is suitable for players aged 9 to 17 of Grade 3 standard and above. It follows on from its Open Day on Saturday 21st January which is already sold out.

Although the day is free to attend, it must be pre-booked in advance.

Features

The day will consist of masterclasses, ensemble playing and group discussions led by the school's specialist team of tutors as well as students and music guests. It will be led by Head of Brass and Percussion, David Chatterton and will feature performers Ryan Linham (trumpet), Olivia Gandee (horn), Matthew Lewis (trombone), Ryan Breen (tuba), David Thornton (euphonium) and Louise Goodwin (percussion).

It starts at 10.00am and finishes at 4.00pm and will encompass classes on trumpet/cornet, trombone, tuba, euphonium, tenor and French horn and percussion including the opportunity to perform in a massed brass and percussion ensemble — so bring your instruments.

To register and find out more

Registration for the event closes on Friday 24th February.

To find out more and register to attend, go to:

https://chethamsschoolofmusic.com/whats-on/chethams-brass-academy-2023/