Foden's head north for Red Priest connection

Members of Foden's Band linked up with Westoe Band as the North East band start their 'Red Priest' Area preparations.

Members of National Champions, Foden's started the new year by heading north from their home in Sandbach to lead a weekend of full and sectional rehearsals with members of the Westoe Band in the North East.

The workshop initiative was to help the band in its early preparations on the forthcoming North of England Area Championship Section set-work, 'Red Priest' by Philip Wilby.

Friendship

Speaking about the weekend Michael Fowles told 4BR: "'We would like to thank Westoe for the hospitality and friendship shown during our visit.

The band worked extremely hard during the intensive weekend of rehearsals and sectionals, and I would personally like to thank their MD Aidan Hodgson for his help in preparing the band to such a high standard prior to our visit."

Benefit

In response Westoe Band Manager Jo Wright added: "Every member of the band has benefited from a weekend of the highest level of musicianship. The progress made across the two days puts us in a good place to build towards the Area contest and beyond.

Jo added: "The positivity and enthusiasm shown by Foden's members has left all of us at Westoe fully motivated and inspired going in to 2023."