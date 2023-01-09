                 

*
banner

News

Foden's head north for Red Priest connection

Members of Foden's Band linked up with Westoe Band as the North East band start their 'Red Priest' Area preparations.

Fodens and westoe
  Foden's players and Band Manager Jo Wright, MD Aidan Hodgson and Westoe Chairperson Selwyn Thompson

Monday, 09 January 2023

        

Members of National Champions, Foden's started the new year by heading north from their home in Sandbach to lead a weekend of full and sectional rehearsals with members of the Westoe Band in the North East.

The workshop initiative was to help the band in its early preparations on the forthcoming North of England Area Championship Section set-work, 'Red Priest' by Philip Wilby.

Friendship

Speaking about the weekend Michael Fowles told 4BR: "'We would like to thank Westoe for the hospitality and friendship shown during our visit.

The band worked extremely hard during the intensive weekend of rehearsals and sectionals, and I would personally like to thank their MD Aidan Hodgson for his help in preparing the band to such a high standard prior to our visit."

Benefit

In response Westoe Band Manager Jo Wright added: "Every member of the band has benefited from a weekend of the highest level of musicianship. The progress made across the two days puts us in a good place to build towards the Area contest and beyond.

Jo added: "The positivity and enthusiasm shown by Foden's members has left all of us at Westoe fully motivated and inspired going in to 2023."

        

TAGS: Westoe Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

EBBA

European Championship ticket sale date announced

January 9 • Tickets for the European Brass Band Championships will go on sale to the general public from 25th January.

Fodens and westoe

Foden's head north for Red Priest connection

January 9 • Members of Foden's Band linked up with Westoe Band as the North East band start their 'Red Priest' Area preparations.

Yorkshire Championships

Yorkshire announces judges and schedule

January 9 • The schedule and the judges in the box at Huddersfield in March have been announced.

yOUTH cHAMPIONSHIPS

Limited places at Youth Championships

January 9 • There are only limited places available for the National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

The Egham Band

January 10 • Soprano Cornet player required to join the Egham Band. We are an active and friendly 1st Section band based near Egham Station in our own Bandhall (complete with bar!). If you're a keen Sop player (or fancy a go in the hot seat) then come and say hello!

Newstead Brass

January 9 • Our Red Priest is looking for a 'Cornet D' as we prepare for the midland championships with Martin Heartfield. Great chance to work with a great MD on this challenging but fun piece to rehearse and then help us pick a new MD to drive us on.

Barnsley Brass

January 9 • Barnsley Brass has vacancies for two 2nd / 3rd cornet players. Rehearsals are Mondays and Thursdays at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 south of Barnsley.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top