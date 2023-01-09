European Championship ticket sale date announced

Tickets for the European Brass Band Championships will go on sale to the general public from 25th January.

The ambitious EBBC 2023 will see a full week of events taking place in Malmö, Sweden, between 29th April and 7th May, and will encompass the European Brass Band Championships in association with Principal Sponsor, World of Brass.

Far reaching programme

Organised by Brassmusik Skane (BMS), the event will see bands, performers and audiences gather in a celebration of brass band music-making with a far-reaching programme of events including performances from the renowned composer of art music, Britta Byström, and her work new work, 'The Bell Tolls'.

Ola Salo, front man in the rock group The Ark, will also showcase a new work for choir and brass band, whilst the Malmö Symphony Orchestra will pay their own 'brass tribute' with well famous trumpeter HÃ¥kan Hardenberger as soloist.

Fantastic event

Speaking to 4BR, Ulf Rosenberg, EBBA President commented: "The European brass band family will be in Sweden for the first time, and we are looking forward immensely to what promises to be a fantastic event.

Brassmusik Skane has assembled an outstanding programme of events and performers which includes the cultural life in Malmö. The venue for the championships, Malmö Live, is excellent for brass bands. This is an occasion not to be missed by any lovers of our music!"

Invitation

In response, Bo Winborg, President of Brassmusik SkÃ¥ne added: "After years of preparation we are ready to invite everyone to Malmö. My colleagues and I have done our utmost to make a visit to a wonderful city well worth a whole week of your life. Malmö offers many great and memorable experiences."

How to book:





General ticket sales for all European Brass Band Championships events will open at 10.00am on 25th January via the Malmö Live Konserthus website https://malmolive.se/en/program

Further information on all events can also be found at:

https://www.brassmusikskane.se/welcome-to-malmo/

EBBC 2023:



Saturday 29th April:

European Youth Brass Band (EYBB)

Musical Director Per-Otto Johansson

Monday 1st May:

2nd Round of Soloist Competition at Malmö Live

Monday 1st May:

First performance of music for choir and brass band by Ola Salo with St Petri Singers and Lunds brassband in St Petri Church.

Tuesday 2nd May:

Concert at Palladium (TBA)



Wednesday 3rd May:

European Soloist Competition Final at Palladium

Concord Brass Band

Conductor: Andreas Hanson.

Concert with EYBB and Award Ceremony.

Thursday 4th May:

Tribute to Brass with HÃ¥kan Hardenberger and Malmö Symphony Orchestra at Malmö Live.

Friday 5th May:

Opening ceremony: Malmö Town Hall, by invitation only.

Friday 5th May:

European Brass Band Championships at Malmö Live

Championship Section (test-piece)



Friday 5th May:

Nocturne, St Petri Church

Bjørsvik Brass

Conductor: Andreas Hanson

Saturday 6th May:

European Brass Band Championships at Malmö Live

Challenge Section own choice programme including set-test piece.

Saturday 6th May:

European Brass Band Championships at Malmö Live

Championship Section (own-choice)

Saturday 6th May:

Grand Gala Concert at Malmö Live and Award Ceremony.

EYBB and Cory Band

Soloists: HÃ¥kan Hardenberger, Viktoria Tolstoy and Per Ivarsson.

Saturday 6th May: Brass Night party

Sunday 7th May: European Youth Brass Band Contest at Malmö Live

Development Section followed by Premier Section.

Sunday 7th May:

Farewell Concert EBBC 2023 with EYBB and Award Ceremony at Malmö Live