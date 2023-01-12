Watership visit for Wade

Sheona Wade will make a return visit to Watership Brass in Newbury a quarter of a century from her first visit.

Sheona will visit to its bandroom later this month to lead an all-day workshop — and will amazingly mark 25 years since Sheona first performed with the band in concert as part of the presentation of their successful lottery funded set of Besson instruments.

Looking forward

Speaking about the visit, Musical Director Mark Picken commented: "We're all grateful that Sheona has accepted our workshop invitation. We are all looking forward to welcoming her to Newbury starting a new banding year off in style."