Halifax Minster set for youth extravaganza

Elland Silver Youth & Training Bands, Dobcross Youth Band, HD9 Youth Band and Red Admiral Youth Band are getting get ready for a fantastic day of music making at Halifax Minster.

The Elland Band organisation is looking forward to renewing its musical partnership with Halifax Minster for the return of the popular Halifax Youth Brass Band Festival.

It will take place for the first time since 2020 on Saturday 4th February (starting at 2.00pm) and will see local Junior and Youth bands perform 20-minute own choice programmes to showcase their talents and to gain performance experience.

Connections

The event will culminate in a massed band finale of over 100 players, whilst the day offers the opportunity for the ensembles to listen to each other and form connections for themselves.

Taking part are Elland Silver Youth & Training Bands, Dobcross Youth Band, HD9 Youth Band and Red Admiral Youth Band. The day will also include a special guest performance from a group of musicians representing the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Denis Wick

Fantastic opportunity

Speaking about the event to 4BR, Samantha Harrison, MD of Elland Silver Youth Band said: "We are excited to finally be able to rehost the festival again after the break enforced Covid-19 break.

It will be a fantastic opportunity for so many young people to meet like-minded peers and have a fun day making music together, so please come along and support it if you can."

Tickets:

Tickets for the event will be £8 and FREE to under 16's and can be purchased from Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/halifax-youth-brass-festival-tickets-504054258857