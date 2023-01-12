                 

*
banner

News

West of England Area judges announced

The judges who will make the all important Area qualification decisions in Torquay in March have been announced.

webba
  The contest returns to the Riviera Centre and Assembly Hall this year

Thursday, 12 January 2023

        

The schedule of competition and the line-up of judges for the 2023 West of England Regional Championships have been announced.

The event returns to the Riviera International Centre in Torquay on the weekend of the 11th & 12th March.

Schedule

Saturday will see Fourth Section take place at Torquay's Assembly Hall, with the Third Section followed by the First Section the Riviera Centre's main auditorium.

Sunday will see the main auditorium host the Second Section followed by the Championships Section.

Three bands will qualify for the Royal Albert Hall National Final following Flowers automatic pre-qualification. The appropriate qualifiers will head to Chelten ham for Sections 1-4.

Delighted

WEBBA Chairman, John Woods told 4BR: "We are delighted to be returning to Torquay this year with an entry of 76 bands across the two days. For the first time the event will run across two halls on the Saturday with the Fourth Section taking place at the Assembly Hall, Torquay.

We look forward to welcoming the bands and adjudicating team to Torquay in March."

Adjudicators

Championship Section: Chris Jeans & Morten E Hansen
Section 1: Chris Jeans & John Maines
Sections 2: Christopher Bond & John Maines
Section 3: Christopher Bond & Tom Hutchinson
Section 4: Morten E Hansen & Philip Harper

Schedule:

Saturday 11th March
Sections 3 and 1: Riviera International Centre
Section 4: Assembly Hall

Sunday 12th March
Section 2 and Championship: Riviera International Centre

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

webba

West of England Area judges announced

January 12 • The judges who will make the all important Area qualification decisions in Torquay in March have been announced.

First Old Boys

1OB looks forward with new additions

January 12 • 1st Old Boys Band look towards an exciting 2023 season boosted by additions in front and behind the stands.

Tredegar

Tredegar looks towards Fountain link at RNCM boosted by new signing

January 12 • Tredegar returned to the New Year with Fountain focus for the RNCM and a new tuba player to add to the team.

Elland Silver Youth

Halifax Minster set for youth extravaganza

January 12 • Elland Silver Youth & Training Bands, Dobcross Youth Band, HD9 Youth Band and Red Admiral Youth Band are getting get ready for a fantastic day of music making at Halifax Minster.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

January 12 • Friendly 2nd section band have vacancies for 2nd Horn, 2nd Euphonium, Baritone (seat negotiable) and Eb Bass all required for this years area competition and beyond, rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 8 till 10, Pop in say hello and have a go.

Linthwaite Band

January 12 • We are a friendly 4th section band looking forward to the Yorkshire area contest in March, and have a vacancy for percussion, we rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings 8 - 10pm

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

January 11 • Wakefield Metropolitan band require a front row cornet to complete the line up for the Yorkshire area .... who knows, you may enjoy the band and want to stay!

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top