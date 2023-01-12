West of England Area judges announced

The judges who will make the all important Area qualification decisions in Torquay in March have been announced.

The schedule of competition and the line-up of judges for the 2023 West of England Regional Championships have been announced.

The event returns to the Riviera International Centre in Torquay on the weekend of the 11th & 12th March.

Schedule

Saturday will see Fourth Section take place at Torquay's Assembly Hall, with the Third Section followed by the First Section the Riviera Centre's main auditorium.

Sunday will see the main auditorium host the Second Section followed by the Championships Section.

Three bands will qualify for the Royal Albert Hall National Final following Flowers automatic pre-qualification. The appropriate qualifiers will head to Chelten ham for Sections 1-4.

Delighted

WEBBA Chairman, John Woods told 4BR: "We are delighted to be returning to Torquay this year with an entry of 76 bands across the two days. For the first time the event will run across two halls on the Saturday with the Fourth Section taking place at the Assembly Hall, Torquay.

We look forward to welcoming the bands and adjudicating team to Torquay in March."

Adjudicators

Championship Section: Chris Jeans & Morten E Hansen

Section 1: Chris Jeans & John Maines

Sections 2: Christopher Bond & John Maines

Section 3: Christopher Bond & Tom Hutchinson

Section 4: Morten E Hansen & Philip Harper

Schedule:

Saturday 11th March

Sections 3 and 1: Riviera International Centre

Section 4: Assembly Hall

Sunday 12th March

Section 2 and Championship: Riviera International Centre