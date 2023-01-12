West of England Area judges announced

The schedule of competition and the line-up of judges for the 2023 West of England Regional Championships have been announced.
The event returns to the Riviera International Centre in Torquay on the weekend of the 11th & 12th March.
Schedule
Saturday will see Fourth Section take place at Torquay's Assembly Hall, with the Third Section followed by the First Section the Riviera Centre's main auditorium.
Sunday will see the main auditorium host the Second Section followed by the Championships Section.
Three bands will qualify for the Royal Albert Hall National Final following Flowers automatic pre-qualification. The appropriate qualifiers will head to Chelten ham for Sections 1-4.
Delighted
WEBBA Chairman, John Woods told 4BR: "We are delighted to be returning to Torquay this year with an entry of 76 bands across the two days. For the first time the event will run across two halls on the Saturday with the Fourth Section taking place at the Assembly Hall, Torquay.
We look forward to welcoming the bands and adjudicating team to Torquay in March."
Adjudicators
Championship Section: Chris Jeans & Morten E Hansen
Section 1: Chris Jeans & John Maines
Sections 2: Christopher Bond & John Maines
Section 3: Christopher Bond & Tom Hutchinson
Section 4: Morten E Hansen & Philip Harper
Schedule:
Saturday 11th March
Sections 3 and 1: Riviera International Centre
Section 4: Assembly Hall
Sunday 12th March
Section 2 and Championship: Riviera International Centre