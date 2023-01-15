Drury service to start at Clackmannan

Paul Drury has taken over the baton at Clackmannan District Band following the decision of Ross Brotherston to step down.

The Clackmannan District Band has announced that the experienced Paul Drury has agreed to take over the baton following the decision of Ross Brotherston to step down from the conducting role.

Paul Drury will take over immediate effect with the Scottish Championship on the horizon in March.

He is no stranger to the band, having been part of the band that lifted the First Section Scottish Championship title in 2012 and coming seventh at the National Finals. He also conducted the band at the 2022 Second Section Scottish Championship.

Excellent musician

The band stated: "He is an excellent musician, established composer and arranger, with a great reputation as a conductor and MD."

In response he said: "I'm thrilled and excited to be working with Clackmannan for the Scottish Championships. The band is an enthusiastic and very talented group and I'm already enjoying the challenges of the test piece."

I'm thrilled and excited to be working with Clackmannan for the Scottish Championships. The band is an enthusiastic and very talented group and I'm already enjoying the challenges of the test piece Paul Drury

Denis Wick

Thanks

The band also took the time to thank Ross for his tenure, one that straddled the Covid-19 hiatus, and ended with an encouraging fifth place finish at the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge Shield contest.

"We would like to thank him for all the effort and enthusiasm he put into each rehearsal and performance, and seeing us through the lockdowns, change of band hall. We would like to wish him and his family all the best for the future."