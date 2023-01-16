                 

North West Area details announced

77 bands will head to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool at the end of February to try and claim qualification spots for the National Finals.

Winter
  The Winter Gardens will host the event once more

Monday, 16 January 2023

        

The North West Regional Championship committee has released the full schedule and details of the competing bands, conductors and adjudicators for its Area contest on Sunday 26th February.

The event will once again be hosted at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool with the action spread across the Opera House, Pavilion Theatre and Empress Ballroom.

There are two qualification places on offer for the Royal Albert Hall in the Championship Section, in addition to the pre-qualified National Champion Foden's.

Three bands will qualify for the Cheltenham National Finals in First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections.

Schedule:

Championship Section:
Opera House
Commence: Following the conclusion of the First Section (approximately 2.45pm)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Glyn Williams

1. Ashton under Lyne (Martyn Evans)
2. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
3. Foden's (Russell Gray)
4. Leyland (Thomas Wyss)
5. Longridge (Mark Peacock)
6. Milnrow (Lee Skipsey)
7. Oldham (Lees) (John Collins)
8. Pemberton Old Wigan (DW) (Gareth Brindle)
9. Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)
10. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)
11. WFEL Fairey (Phil Chalk)
12. Wingates (Andrea Price)


First Section:
Opera House
Commence: 10.00am
Adjudicators: Ian Brownbill and Andrew Warriner

1. Acceler8 (Jef Sparkes)
2. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)
3. Bollington Brass (Peter Christian)
4. Eagley (Christopher Wormald)
5. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
6. Flixton (Matthew Ryan)
7. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
8. Haydock (Mark Quinn)
9. Manx Concert Brass (Ian Clague MBE)
10. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)
11. Mossley (Duncan Byers)
12. Old Hall Brass (John North)
13. Pemberton Old Wigan (DW) B (tbc)
14. Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt)
15. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
16. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch)


Second Section:
Pavilion Theatre
Commence: 11.00am
Adjudicators: Duncan Beckley and John Doyle

1. Allerton Brass (Mike Jackson)
2. Besses Boys (James Holt)
3. Blackpool Brass (Steve Tarry)
4. City of Chester (Ewan Easton)
5. Delph (Phil Goodwin)
6. Diggle (Sean Conway)
7. Haslingden & Helmshore (Joshua Hughes)
8. Hazel Grove (Nigel Beasley)
9. Marple (Stephen Sutton)
10. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Steve Hartley)
11. Poulton-le-Fylde — Brett Baker
12. Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson)
13. Uppermill (Jack Smith)
14. Valley Brass (Haydock) (David Chadwick)
15. Vernon Building Society (Poynton) (Adam Delbridge-Smith)
16. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)


Third Section:
Empress Ballroom
Commence: Following the conclusion of the Fourth Section (approximately 2.15pm)
Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Brian Rostron

1. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfern)
2. Cheshire Constabulary (Paul Andrews)
3. Crewe Brass (Adam Shilton)
4. CWA Brass (Gary Proctor)
5. Darwen Brass (John Binns)
6. Dobcross Silver (Jason M. Smith)
7. Douglas Town (Robert Mitchell)
8. Eccleston Brass (John Wood)
9. Formby (Dave McGlynn)
10. Greenall's (Russell Prescott)
11. Greenfield (Alan Seymour)
12. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)
13. Hoover Bolton (Ben Hill-Wilson)
14. Lostock Hall Memorial (Ryan Broad)
15. Morecambe (Andrew Porter)
16. Rode Hall Silver (Nigel Butler)
17. Trinity Girls (Anna Hughes-Williams)
18. Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Tarry)


Fourth Section:
Empress Ballroom
Commence: 9.30am
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns and Alan Widdop

1. Blackley (Adrian Smith)
2. Brindle (Stephen Craig)
3. Cadishead Public (David Holland)
4. Dobcross Youth (Seth Livingstone)
5. Golborne Brass (Les Webb)
6. Littleborough (Ashley Higgins)
7. Onchan Silver (David Karran)
8. Port Sunlight Lyceum (Simon Harthann-Evans)
9. Ramsey Town (Robert Quane)
10. Red Admiral Brass (Stuart Barton)
11. Rivington & Adlington (Oli Atherton)
12. Sale Brass (Jess Tredrea)
13. St. John's Mossley (Paul Towle)
14. Stacksteads (Frederick Bowker)
15. Stalybridge Old (Dave Chapman)

        

