Wrong Trousers, penguins and cheese for Fairey

The WFEL Fairey Band will be joining Wallace and Gromit for a UK tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Academy Award winning film 'The Wrong Trousers'.

Players of the WFEL Fairey Band will be looking forward to wearing the wrong trousers on stage from the RNCM in Manchester and Birmingham Town Hall to Warrington, Swaledale and Durham this year as they mark the 30th anniversary of an iconic piece of British cinema.

The Academy Award winning short film 'Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers' was released in 1993 — the year in which the then Williams Fairey Band claimed a famous British Open/National Championship 'Double'.

Cracking success

Now, following the 'cracking' success of the film's premiere with brass band accompaniment of Julian Nott's score in July last year in Stockport, the band has teamed up with Aardman Productions to exclusively perform to audiences across the UK.

Horn player James Parkinson who coordinated the initiative and tour told 4BR that audiences can expect "plenty of fun for all the family"with a short prelude concert followed by the film.

Devious penguin

'Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers' tells the tale of eccentric inventor Wallace as he takes in a new lodger, a devious penguin.

Wallace's loyal canine companion, Gromit, is moved out of his bedroom to make way for the new guest, but Gromit soon discovers all is not as it seems when the cool-as-a-cucumber new arrival takes a keen interest in Wallace's techno-trousers.

If you've never seen a brass band perform before this special family-friendly concert is the perfect introduction and plenty of fun for all the family James Parkinson

Denis Wick

Family friendly

James added: "The band are excited to be working with Aardman again — putting Wallace & Gromit on the big screen and introducing them, and brass bands, to new audiences across the UK.

If you've never seen a brass band perform before this special family-friendly concert is the perfect introduction and plenty of fun for all the family."

Tour Dates:

12th February: Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester.

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-young-explorers-wallace-gromit-the-wrong-trousers/

25th March: Birmingham Town Hall

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/wallace-and-gromit-the-wrong-trousers-with-live-brass-band

23rd April: Parr Hall, Warrington

https://parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/wallace-and-gromit-the-wrong-trousers/

28th May: Swaledale Festival

https://www.swalefest.org/Whats-On/Programme/EventId/5464/e/wfel-fairey-band-28-may-2023

15th July: Durham Festival of Brass

https://durham.gov.uk/article/27118/Durham-BRASS-Festival-is-back-for-2022