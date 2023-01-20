Adams joins musical leadership team at Derwent Brass

The experienced Richard Adams is the latest appointment to the musical team at Derwent Brass.

Derwent Brass has announced the appointment of Richard Adams as their Associate Music Director to complete the band's Music Leadership Team alongside MD, Jack Capstaff and Music Director Emeritus Keith Leonard.

Speaking about the appointment, Band Chairperson Graham Johnson told 4BR: "Richard's musical career is one of such extensive experience, and his knowledge and talent will no doubt be hugely beneficial to the band. On behalf of everyone at Derwent Brass we offer him a very warm welcome."

That experience as a player, conductor, educator and teacher has seen Richard take his talents across the world, receiving the British Bandsman Award for his 'Outstanding Contribution to Brass Music-Making'.

He has conducted professional and amateur ensembles at every level, as well as bands such as Desford Colliery and Whitburn. For many years he worked in the Far East and was Head of Music at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) in Singapore.

Speaking about his appointment he said: "It is great to be back in the UK and I was delighted to find Derwent Brass rehearsing locally to me in Derbyshire. I've been to many of their rehearsals and made enormously welcome by Jack and the players.

They are progressive, innovative, and keen to succeed, and I look forward to being part of the team to continue achieving that."

Richard commences the role with immediate effect, supporting the band's preparations for the Midland Regional Championships in February.