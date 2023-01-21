Amersham welcome new euph addition

Nina Lin becomes the new solo euphonium at Amersham Band.

The Amersham Band has given a warm welcome to Nina Lin as the Taiwanese player takes on the solo euphonium role with immediate effect.

The signing sees the band continue to develop its links to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, where the Boise Scholar is studying for a Master of Music under the tuition of Ian Porthouse and Chris Robertson.

Whilst in Taiwan, Nina played with Golden Hymn Brass Band and since being in the UK has already gained further experience with both Flowers and Tredegar.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment, MD Paul Fisher said: "We're delighted to welcome Nina. She takes over from Steve Parker who has joined Tredegar and comes with glowing references from her teachers.

She has certainly showed us why from the world go, and is an immensely popular player with all the band. Her attitude and dedication mirror our own ambition and gives us a huge boost for the season ahead."