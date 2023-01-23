                 

Cross border entertainment set for Newport

14 bands will head to the Riverfront Theatre in Newport in February to provide the entertainment at the Welsh Open.

Welsh Open
  The winner will take away the magnificent CISWO Trophy at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport

Monday, 23 January 2023

        

The line-up of bands that will kick off the 2023 contesting season in Wales has been announced.

The 25th Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will take place at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport on Saturday 18th February.

The first of the 14 cross border contenders, headed by defending champion Pontardulais will take to stage to provide adjudicator Glyn Williams and the audience with their entertainment programme sets at 11.00am.

The winner will leave with the magnificent CISWO Trophy as well as £1,000 in prize money, whilst the highest placed band not already at the British Open Spring Festival will receive an invitation to compete in the 2023 Senior Trophy.

Competing bands:


B.T.M (Jeff Hutcherson)
Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)
Burry Port Town (Andrew Jones)
City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond)
Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
Filton Concert Brass (Nathan Jenkins)
Jackfield (Ryan Richards)
Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)
Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)
Michelmersh Silver (Melvin White)
Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)
Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
Tylorstown (Gary Davies)

Tickets and information:

Spectator tickets can be purchased either in advance or on the day in person from:
Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre, Kingsway, Newport. NP20 1HG
Box Office 01633 656757

https://www.newportlive.co.uk/en/events/203e6dd1-9f79-ed11-80e8-00505601006a/

unreserved seating £9.00 + £1.00 booking fee

        

