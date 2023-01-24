Fountain and Tredegar ready for Concerto link

The principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra is looking forward to performing the famous Hummel 'Trumpet Concerto' with Tredegar Band at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

James will be performing Johann Hummel's 'Trumpet Concerto' as well as a specially written new work by Simon Dobson, entitled 'Bells', dedicated to the memory of Bramwell Tovey.

Ready

Speaking about the visit James said: "It's been great to drop in and work with Tredegar and Ian Porthouse again, especially after their contribution to my solo CD, 'Keep the Music Playing'.

I'm performing the Hummel with the LSO this year so it's a great way to get it ready, and the band are on tremendous form."

World class performer

In response, MD Ian Porthouse said: "As he showed on his award winning CD James is a world class performer and to hear in him in rehearsal was a delight. Its going to be a real treat for us to play with him on the weekend."

The band itself will provide premieres of a new arrangement by Festival Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh of Benjamin Britten's 'American Overture' as well as John Pickard's rarely heard transcription of Havergal Brian's tone poem, 'The Battle Song'.

The centrepiece of their programme is Gavin Higgins' major work, 'So Spoke Albion' which was premiered by the band at the 2022 European Championships in Birmingham.

Tickets:

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band-2/