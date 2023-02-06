                 

Another step towards the top for BD1 youngsters

The young players of BD1 Brass in Yorkshire are looking forward to their next Regional Championship challenge under conductor Ryan Watkins.

BD1 BRASS
  The youngsters are all looking forward to making their First Section debuts under MD, Ryan Watkins

Monday, 06 February 2023

        

The young players of BD1 Brass are already looking forward to making their First Section Area contesting debuts at the Yorkshire Regional Championships in Huddersfield next month.

Success

It will mark what they hope may be the penultimate rung on the ladder of success to meet their ultimate goal of competing against the likes of Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Grimethorpe and their own older sibling City of Bradford Band in the Championship Section in the future.

The band has already come such a long way since claiming the Yorkshire Area Fourth Section honours in 2015 under MD Lee Skipsey. In 2017 they claimed the Third Section National Championship of Great Britain title and in 2020 added the Yorkshire Second Section title to their name.

Further successes came at the Wychavon and Bolsover Entertainment Contest, but they are now concentrating on trying to return to Cheltenham under the baton of Ryan Watkins.

Determination

Band spokesperson Jim Taylor told 4BR: "We have undergone some changes in recent times but the commitment and determination of everyone remains the same.

Ryan has come in and done a fantastic job and we are incredibly excited to be performing in Huddersfield alongside many other great Yorkshire bands."

It's fantastic for their individual musical development, great for the band, and wonderful for the future of our movement. It's going to be a brilliant weekend and we can't wait!BD1 Brass

Fantastic

He added: "BD1 Brass is hugely hard working and passionate about investing in young players and giving them memorable experiences on the contest stage and will have ten youngsters playing with us in Huddersfield.

It's fantastic for their individual musical development, great for the band, and wonderful for the future of our movement. It's going to be a brilliant weekend and we can't wait!"

        

City of Bradford

