                 

*
banner

News

Young players ready to bloom in Germany

A holistic approach to brass band teaching is having great results in Germany.

Blechklang
  Another four brass band players ready to bloom...

Monday, 06 February 2023

        

The KLANGwelt orchestra school in Germany continues to inspire future generations of young brass players to feed into the country's growing brass band movement.

Part of the Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V. organisation, over the last 20 years it has continued to unearth talented young musicians, inspiring them on their future brass playing endeavours.

Holistic approach

Their critically acclaimed holistic approach combines professional instrumental training with a strong community element of support so that musical progress comes as a collective experience for youngsters rather than a single focus.

In January the orchestra sent their young musicians to Jugend Musiziert (Young Musicians), a major regional event where success leads to National level competitions

Youngest players

Four of the players, all aged 10 (above), were the youngest participants in the 'Chamber Music mixed Wind Instruments' category — which includes brass band instruments such as cornet, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium.

Each thoroughly enjoyed the experience and now look forward to further developing their playing.

Positive outcome

Speaking about the positive outcome, Alexander Richter, Creative Director of the Brass Band Competence Centre, told 4BR: "Learning a brass or percussion instrument normally starts at the age of six at the KLANGwelt.

What is special however, is that after just a few months of individual lessons, we bring the youngsters together for communal ensembles — what we call our 'Mini-Kids'."

He added: "They then progress to other formations such as the Junior and later the Youth Brass Band, all of which have a focus on togetherness, both musically and personally."

After such challenging times to see our youngsters want to be part of a community of musicians is wonderfulAlexander Richter

UK connections

Alexander added that the inspirational connections made to brass stars such as Helen Varley, Chris Houlding, Sheona White and David Thornton has also made a hugely positive impact.

"Thanks to them now the youngsters all want to play together in a brass band as it is so much fun, and even head to the UK to emulate some of our players who are now at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire."

He concluded: "After such challenging times to see our youngsters want to be part of a community of musicians is wonderful."

        

TAGS: Brass Band BlechKLANG

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire

Yorkshire runners announced

February 7 • The list of Yorkshire bands that will look to claim their places at London and Cheltenham later this year have been announced.

Tredegar

Tredegar to work with composers for contemporary festival

February 7 • Six composers will work with Tredegar Band and the Vale of Glamorgan Festival to add new contemporary works for the medium.

Corsin Tuor

Tuor takes Red Priest challenge with Kingdom

February 7 • Swiss conductor Corsin Tuor will lead the 'Red Priest' challenge of Kingdom Brass at the forthcoming Scottish Championships.

Budget

SBBA joins protest at Midlothan proposals

February 7 • A council proposal that could lead to the loss of jobs and barriers to free music tuition are being fought against in Scotland.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

February 7 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS. We are an ambitious Third Section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

Uppermill Band

February 7 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Oxford Cherwell Brass

February 5 • We are looking for Cornets (position negotiable) and Percussion for the Area Contest & beyond. Come join our friendly, easy-going band based in Kidlington, Oxford. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings plus Sunday mornings in the run-up to the Area Contest.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top