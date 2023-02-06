Young players ready to bloom in Germany

A holistic approach to brass band teaching is having great results in Germany.

The KLANGwelt orchestra school in Germany continues to inspire future generations of young brass players to feed into the country's growing brass band movement.

Part of the Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V. organisation, over the last 20 years it has continued to unearth talented young musicians, inspiring them on their future brass playing endeavours.

Holistic approach

Their critically acclaimed holistic approach combines professional instrumental training with a strong community element of support so that musical progress comes as a collective experience for youngsters rather than a single focus.

In January the orchestra sent their young musicians to Jugend Musiziert (Young Musicians), a major regional event where success leads to National level competitions

Youngest players

Four of the players, all aged 10 (above), were the youngest participants in the 'Chamber Music mixed Wind Instruments' category — which includes brass band instruments such as cornet, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium.

Each thoroughly enjoyed the experience and now look forward to further developing their playing.

Positive outcome

Speaking about the positive outcome, Alexander Richter, Creative Director of the Brass Band Competence Centre, told 4BR: "Learning a brass or percussion instrument normally starts at the age of six at the KLANGwelt.

What is special however, is that after just a few months of individual lessons, we bring the youngsters together for communal ensembles — what we call our 'Mini-Kids'."

He added: "They then progress to other formations such as the Junior and later the Youth Brass Band, all of which have a focus on togetherness, both musically and personally."

UK connections

Alexander added that the inspirational connections made to brass stars such as Helen Varley, Chris Houlding, Sheona White and David Thornton has also made a hugely positive impact.

"Thanks to them now the youngsters all want to play together in a brass band as it is so much fun, and even head to the UK to emulate some of our players who are now at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire."



He concluded: "After such challenging times to see our youngsters want to be part of a community of musicians is wonderful."