Yorkshire runners announced

The list of Yorkshire bands that will look to claim their places at London and Cheltenham later this year have been announced.

The list of bands that will take to the stage at Huddersfield Town Hall for the Yorkshire Regional Championships on the weekend of the 4th & 5th March has been announced.

Schedule

The schedule will see Saturday kick off with the Fourth Section at 9.00am, followed by the First Section at around 12.15pm and the Second Section at approximately 5.15pm.

Sunday will start with the Third Section at 10.00am followed by the Championship Section at 2.00pm.

The Black Dyke Band is pre-qualified for the 2023 Royal Albert Hall National Final and will be joined by other bands, whilst two bands from each of the other sections will qualify for the Cheltenham event.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale on Monday, 16th January from the Box Office: 01484 225755 or online www.kirklees.gov.uk

Further details can be viewed at: www.regional-contest.org.uk/yorkshire

Championship Section:

Sunday 5th March

Test Piece: Red Priest (Philip Wilby)

Adjudicators: Robert Childs and Stephen Cobb

Commence: 2.00pm

1. Black Dyke (Prof. Nicholas J Childs)

2. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof. David King)

3. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)

4. City of Bradford (Gareth Brindle)

5. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks)

6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)

7. Hammonds Band (Morgan Griffiths)

8. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)

9. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)

10. Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)

11. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

12. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)





First Section:

Saturday 4th March

Test Piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)

Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Brett Baker

Commence: 12.15pm approx.

1. BD1 Brass (Ryan Watkins)

2. Chapeltown Silver (Colum J. O'Shea)

3. Crofton Silver (Jim Davies)

4. Drighlington (Nick Crossland)

5. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)

6. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Jack Capstaff)

7. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)

8. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)

9. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)

10. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)

11. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)

12. Strata Brass (James Beecham)

13. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)





Second Section:

Saturday 4th March

Test Piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)

Adjudicators: Robert Childs and Anne Crookston

Commence: 5.15pm approx.

1. Barnsley Brass (John Hopkinson)

2. Dronfield Genquip (Adrian Wood)

3. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)

4. Kippax (Alan Hobbins)

5. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)

6. Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)

7. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)

8. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)

9. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)

10. Slaithwaite (Leigh Baker)

11. Wakefield Metropolitan (Robin Morgan)





Third Section:

Sunday 5th March

Test Piece: Chorale and Toccata (Stephen Bulla)

Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale

Commence: 10.00am

1. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)

2. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)

3. Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)

4. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)

5. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)

6. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)

7. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)

8. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)





Fourth Section:



Saturday 4th March

Test Piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)

Adjudicators: John Winterflood and Anne Crookston

Commence: 9.00am

1. Deepcar Brass (Andrew Horton)

2. Dodworth Colliery M.W. (Mark Readman)

3. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Adrian Woodhead)

4. Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher)

5. Loxley Silver (Emily Oke)

6. Oughtibridge (Gavin Somerset)

7. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)