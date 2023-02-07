                 

*
banner

News

Yorkshire runners announced

The list of Yorkshire bands that will look to claim their places at London and Cheltenham later this year have been announced.

Yorkshire
  The Championships take place at Huddersfield Town Hall on the weekend of the 4th & 5th March

Tuesday, 07 February 2023

        

The list of bands that will take to the stage at Huddersfield Town Hall for the Yorkshire Regional Championships on the weekend of the 4th & 5th March has been announced.

Schedule

The schedule will see Saturday kick off with the Fourth Section at 9.00am, followed by the First Section at around 12.15pm and the Second Section at approximately 5.15pm.

Sunday will start with the Third Section at 10.00am followed by the Championship Section at 2.00pm.

The Black Dyke Band is pre-qualified for the 2023 Royal Albert Hall National Final and will be joined by other bands, whilst two bands from each of the other sections will qualify for the Cheltenham event.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale on Monday, 16th January from the Box Office: 01484 225755 or online www.kirklees.gov.uk

Further details can be viewed at: www.regional-contest.org.uk/yorkshire

Championship Section:

Sunday 5th March
Test Piece: Red Priest (Philip Wilby)
Adjudicators: Robert Childs and Stephen Cobb
Commence: 2.00pm

1. Black Dyke (Prof. Nicholas J Childs)
2. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof. David King)
3. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)
4. City of Bradford (Gareth Brindle)
5. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks)
6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)
7. Hammonds Band (Morgan Griffiths)
8. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)
9. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)
10. Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)
11. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)
12. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)


First Section:

Saturday 4th March
Test Piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)
Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Brett Baker
Commence: 12.15pm approx.

1. BD1 Brass (Ryan Watkins)
2. Chapeltown Silver (Colum J. O'Shea)
3. Crofton Silver (Jim Davies)
4. Drighlington (Nick Crossland)
5. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)
6. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Jack Capstaff)
7. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)
8. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)
9. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)
10. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)
11. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)
12. Strata Brass (James Beecham)
13. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)


Second Section:

Saturday 4th March
Test Piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)
Adjudicators: Robert Childs and Anne Crookston
Commence: 5.15pm approx.

1. Barnsley Brass (John Hopkinson)
2. Dronfield Genquip (Adrian Wood)
3. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)
4. Kippax (Alan Hobbins)
5. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)
6. Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)
7. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
8. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)
9. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)
10. Slaithwaite (Leigh Baker)
11. Wakefield Metropolitan (Robin Morgan)


Third Section:

Sunday 5th March
Test Piece: Chorale and Toccata (Stephen Bulla)
Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale
Commence: 10.00am

1. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)
2. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)
3. Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)
4. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)
5. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)
6. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)
7. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)
8. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)


Fourth Section:


Saturday 4th March
Test Piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: John Winterflood and Anne Crookston
Commence: 9.00am

1. Deepcar Brass (Andrew Horton)
2. Dodworth Colliery M.W. (Mark Readman)
3. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Adrian Woodhead)
4. Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher)
5. Loxley Silver (Emily Oke)
6. Oughtibridge (Gavin Somerset)
7. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire

Yorkshire runners announced

February 7 • The list of Yorkshire bands that will look to claim their places at London and Cheltenham later this year have been announced.

Tredegar

Tredegar to work with composers for contemporary festival

February 7 • Six composers will work with Tredegar Band and the Vale of Glamorgan Festival to add new contemporary works for the medium.

Corsin Tuor

Tuor takes Red Priest challenge with Kingdom

February 7 • Swiss conductor Corsin Tuor will lead the 'Red Priest' challenge of Kingdom Brass at the forthcoming Scottish Championships.

Budget

SBBA joins protest at Midlothan proposals

February 7 • A council proposal that could lead to the loss of jobs and barriers to free music tuition are being fought against in Scotland.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

February 7 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS. We are an ambitious Third Section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

Uppermill Band

February 7 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Oxford Cherwell Brass

February 5 • We are looking for Cornets (position negotiable) and Percussion for the Area Contest & beyond. Come join our friendly, easy-going band based in Kidlington, Oxford. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings plus Sunday mornings in the run-up to the Area Contest.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top