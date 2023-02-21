Countdown to Blackpool

The final preparations are being put in place by the bands heading to Blackpool for the North West Regional Championships this weekend.

The North West Regional Championship take place on Sunday 26th February.

The event will once again be hosted at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool with the action spread across the Opera House, Pavilion Theatre and Empress Ballroom.

There are two qualification places on offer for the Royal Albert Hall in the Championship Section, in addition to the pre-qualified National Champion Foden's.

Three bands will qualify for the Cheltenham National Finals in First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections.

Schedule:

Championship Section:

Opera House

Commence: Following the conclusion of the First Section (approximately 2.45pm)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Glyn Williams

1. Ashton under Lyne (Martyn Evans)

2. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)

3. Foden's (Russell Gray)

4. Leyland (Thomas Wyss)

5. Longridge (Mark Peacock)

6. Milnrow (Lee Skipsey)

7. Oldham (Lees) (John Collins)

8. Pemberton Old Wigan (DW) (Gareth Brindle)

9. Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)

10. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)

11. WFEL Fairey (Phil Chalk)

12. Wingates (Andrea Price)





First Section:

Opera House

Commence: 10.00am

Adjudicators: Ian Brownbill and Andrew Warriner

1. Acceler8 (Jef Sparkes)

2. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)

3. Bollington Brass (Peter Christian)

4. Eagley (Christopher Wormald)

5. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)

6. Flixton (Matthew Ryan)

7. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)

8. Haydock (Mark Quinn)

9. Manx Concert Brass (Ian Clague MBE)

10. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)

11. Mossley (Duncan Byers)

12. Old Hall Brass (John North)

13. Pemberton Old Wigan (DW) B (tbc)

14. Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt)

15. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)

16. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch)





Second Section:

Pavilion Theatre

Commence: 11.00am

Adjudicators: Duncan Beckley and John Doyle

1. Allerton Brass (Mike Jackson)

2. Besses Boys (James Holt)

3. Blackpool Brass (Steve Tarry)

4. City of Chester (Ewan Easton)

5. Delph (Phil Goodwin)

6. Diggle (Sean Conway)

7. Haslingden & Helmshore (Joshua Hughes)

8. Hazel Grove (Nigel Beasley)

9. Marple (Stephen Sutton)

10. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Steve Hartley)

11. Poulton-le-Fylde — Brett Baker

12. Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson)

13. Uppermill (Jack Smith)

14. Valley Brass (Haydock) (David Chadwick)

15. Vernon Building Society (Poynton) (Adam Delbridge-Smith)

16. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)





Third Section:

Empress Ballroom

Commence: Following the conclusion of the Fourth Section (approximately 2.15pm)

Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Brian Rostron

1. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfern)

2. Cheshire Constabulary (Paul Andrews)

3. Crewe Brass (Adam Shilton)

4. CWA Brass (Gary Proctor)

5. Darwen Brass (John Binns)

6. Dobcross Silver (Jason M. Smith)

7. Douglas Town (Robert Mitchell)

8. Eccleston Brass (John Wood)

9. Formby (Dave McGlynn)

10. Greenall's (Russell Prescott)

11. Greenfield (Alan Seymour)

12. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)

13. Hoover Bolton (Ben Hill-Wilson)

14. Lostock Hall Memorial (Ryan Broad)

15. Morecambe (Andrew Porter)

16. Rode Hall Silver (Nigel Butler)

17. Trinity Girls (Anna Hughes-Williams)

18. Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Tarry)





Fourth Section:

Empress Ballroom

Commence: 9.30am

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns and Alan Widdop

1. Blackley (Adrian Smith)

2. Brindle (Stephen Craig)

3. Cadishead Public (David Holland)

4. Dobcross Youth (Seth Livingstone)

5. Golborne Brass (Les Webb)

6. Littleborough (Ashley Higgins)

7. Onchan Silver (David Karran)

8. Port Sunlight Lyceum (Simon Harthann-Evans)

9. Ramsey Town (Robert Quane)

10. Red Admiral Brass (Stuart Barton)

11. Rivington & Adlington (Oli Atherton)

12. Sale Brass (Jess Tredrea)

13. St. John's Mossley (Paul Towle)

14. Stacksteads (Frederick Bowker)

15. Stalybridge Old (Dave Chapman)