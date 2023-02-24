                 

*
News

rooms4groups to take away hassle for National qualifiers

If your band claims a qualification place at either London or Cheltenham this weekend, then first thing Monday morning you need to get in touch with the experts at rooms4groups.

Rooms
  If you are a qualifying success this weekend then you need to contact rooms4groups on Monday morning

Friday, 24 February 2023

        

The travel and accommodation specialists rooms4groups has sent their best wishes to all the competing bands at this year's series of Regional Championship events — starting at the Midlands and the North West of England this weekend.

Exciting

They told 4BR: "It's always exciting to see which bands will be competing at the National Finals later this year, some who return many times and some for the very first time. It's why this is such a fantastic series of contests.

We are also delighted to be able to offer our expertise and years of experience to help all the qualifying bands with their hotel and rehearsal requirements, and we have several hotels pre-booked and ready to go with exclusive deals specially negotiated for the National Final weekends.

Best wishes

They added: "We would like to wish all the bands competing at the Midlands and North West Regional Championships the very best of luck for this weekend!"

The team at Rooms4groups HQ will be ready and waiting on Monday morning to make qualification success hassle free for London and Cheltenham.

Get in touch

If you are successful, then do not waste any time and get in touch with us at:
bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk

We are also delighted to be able to offer our expertise and years of experience to help all the qualifying bands with their hotel and rehearsal requirementsrooms4groups

Deals at:

Check out the exclusive band hotel deals we have available now for
Cheltenham Finals weekend at:

Holiday Inn Gloucester Cheltenham
£69 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£95 per person SINGLE inc breakfast
Free coach parking, leisure facilities, within 10 miles of the Centaur

Jury's Inn Cheltenham
£79 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£139 per person SINGLE inc breakfast
Only 5 miles from the Centaur,
leisure facilities

Mercure Gloucester Bowden Hall
£69 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£115 per person SINGLE inc breakfast

Holiday Inn Express Cheltenham
£79 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£150 per person SINGLE inc breakfast

Citrus Cheltenham
£55 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£95 per person SINGLE inc breakfast
Bargain deal!
Best price in the town centre

Doubletree Cheltenham
£89 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£135 per person SINGLE inc breakfast
2 night minimum stay

Bank House Worcester
£75 per person TWIN/DOUBLE inc breakfast
£129 per person SINGLE inc breakfast
Ideal location for Northern / Scottish bands — reduced travelling time from home

Travelodge Gloucester
From £59 pppn ROOM ONLY

Travelodge Cheltenham
From £49 pppn ROOM ONLY

Travelodge Tewkesbury
From £49 pppn ROOM ONLY

Travelodge Amesbury
From £49 pppn ROOM ONLY

        

