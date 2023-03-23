Something for everyone in Schneeberg

There is plenty on offer for players of all ages and abilities at the forthcoming International Summer Brass Band Camp in Germany.

Brass and percussion players in Germany will gain the opportunity to once again work with leading tutors on the International Summer Brass Band Camp 2023 (ISBBC).

The professionally organised event will take place for a fourth time in Schneeberg, Saxony between the 13th and 19th August.

Tutors

It will be led by Prof. Chris Houlding, the internationally renowned trombonist and teacher at the Folkwang University of the Arts, alongside Helen Varley, Anabel Voigt, Alexander Richter, Misaki Fukushima, MÃ¡rk Sirok, Andrea Hobson and Sven Lerchenberger.

The rehearsal content includes individual lessons, chamber music, sectionals and orchestral playing, as well as the opportunity to participate in individual offerings via video conference.

New ideas

"We have decided not only to rely on the tried and tested, but also to try out new possibilities to increase our reach", Alexander Richter, chief organiser and creative director of the Jena Competence Centre for Brass Band told 4BR.

"Especially during the individual lessons, but of course also during the rehearsals with several participants, interested people can connect from outside and participate with us from their own homes. We will also use this technology at the forthcoming Jena Brass Seminar."

He added: "It is important that the ISBBC is an open offer to all ages and all levels of ability. Experienced musicians can further develop their skills, whilst beginners can make incredible leaps in development in the shortest time and brass band newcomers who want to get to know this genre for the first time will have an absolutely unique experience."

Lasting impression

Alexander also stated that the are plenty of leisure attractions too: "There will also be plenty of time to talk to our international experts and to pick up valuable first-hand information. The International Summer Brass Band Camp offers a holistic brass band experience that will leave a lasting impression!"

The course is supported by long-time partner Besson Brass, who will hold an instrument exhibition on site.

Further information

For further information go to: www.bmvczj.de/isbbc