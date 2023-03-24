Judges announced for Spring Festival

An experienced line-up of adjudicators will decide on the title aspirations in the Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy in Blackpool.

The identity of the adjudicators who will decide on the title winning aspirations of bands at the forthcoming British Open Spring Festival have been announced.

The pairings for the Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy will be revealed on the day of the event. The list (in alphabetical order) is: Dr Brett Baker, Dr Robert Childs, John Doyle, David Hirst, Andrew Porter and Mark Wilkinson.

A spokesperson for the British Open told 4BR: "We are delighted that we have been able to work with such an experienced team for the event at the Winters Gardens in Blackpool on Saturday May 13th."

Accursed timpani

It has also been confirmed that the contest organisers will send a copy to each competing band of the later published timpani part for 'The Accursed Huntsman' test-piece which is being used in the Senior Trophy.

"We have been made aware that the score for the 1973 contesting edition did not include timpani, but that a later part was produced. This part will be sent to each competing band to use."