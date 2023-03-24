                 

*
banner

News

Broadcast concert to enjoy from ISB and NYSB

You can sit back and enjoy a broadcast concert of the International Staff Band and the New York Staff Band this weekend — with the best seat in the house guaranteed.

ISBNYSB
  The two famous bands will perform at Regent Hall in London this weekend

Friday, 24 March 2023

        

There is a wonderful opportunity this weekend to enjoy two of the finest brass bands in the Salvation Army in concert — even though the event is already sold out.

The International Staff Band welcomes the New York Staff Band for a special concert at Regent Hall in London (7.00pm) on Saturday 25th March.

The event will close two days of fantastic music making at the venue, with a performance by the Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band on Friday afternoon (1.00pm) followed by Guards Brass (at 3.00pm) and The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army at 7.30pm.

Live broadcast

However, the ISB/NYSB concert is being broadcast by World of Sound through its Wobplay.com on Sunday 26th March recording platform from 6.00pm

Go to:

Go to: www.Wobplay.com

        

TAGS: International Staff Band of The Salvation Army

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Stavanger

Withington ends 17 year tenure at Stavanger

March 24 • Allan Withington will return to Manger Musikklag as he makes emotional break with the band he led to worldwide success.

Hyde Park

Hyde and seek...

March 24 • Hyde Park Brass can be enjoyed at the University of Leeds tonight — so seek them out for a great night of music.

Zone One Brass

Replay all 77 London & SC Area performances...

March 24 • You can sit back and take your pick of all 77 performances at the recent London & Southern Counties Regional Championships.

Fodens Arts

Foden's inspire Arts awards for youngsters

March 24 • 23 youngsters have gained a recognised qualification award for their work inspired by Foden's Band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 25 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Galaxies of Brass with York Astronomical Society

Saturday 25 March • Creative Centre. York St John's University. Lord Mayors Walk. York YO317EX

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

March 24 • MERESIDE BRASS are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

West Somerset Brass Band

March 24 • West Somerset Brass are looking for Cornet Players of all abilities to join our existing team in the main band or if you wish the training band of all ages. An existing player, returning player or new player all are welcome to join.

Phoenix Brass

March 24 • Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset is recruiting cornet players, positions negotiable, and bass trombone. . We rehearse in Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top