Broadcast concert to enjoy from ISB and NYSB

You can sit back and enjoy a broadcast concert of the International Staff Band and the New York Staff Band this weekend — with the best seat in the house guaranteed.

There is a wonderful opportunity this weekend to enjoy two of the finest brass bands in the Salvation Army in concert — even though the event is already sold out.

The International Staff Band welcomes the New York Staff Band for a special concert at Regent Hall in London (7.00pm) on Saturday 25th March.

The event will close two days of fantastic music making at the venue, with a performance by the Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band on Friday afternoon (1.00pm) followed by Guards Brass (at 3.00pm) and The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army at 7.30pm.

Live broadcast

However, the ISB/NYSB concert is being broadcast by World of Sound through its Wobplay.com on Sunday 26th March recording platform from 6.00pm

Go to:

Go to: www.Wobplay.com