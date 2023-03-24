Records set for National Youth Championships

Make sure you get to Stockport nice and early on Saturday not to miss a single note of the inspirational music making at the National Youth Brass Band Championships.

The National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain take place at Stockport Grammar School (SK2 7AF) on Saturday 25th March.

Hosted by BBC presenter Alex Humphreys it promises to be a day packed with inspirational music making from 9.00am onwards with 40 ensembles of different ages, sizes and abilities taking part.

Records

Tickets sales have also topped records, with the organisers Brass Bands England advising people to ensure they give themselves plenty of time to ensure they don't miss any of the action.

The timings for the performances are very specific too — so make sure you double check not to miss a single note.

You can purchase tickets on the day from the box office: Adults: £15, Children: £7.50, u5: Free

Free workshops:

Workshop 1:

Wand Workshop (introduction to conducting) with the Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA)

Times: 10.30 — 11:30 & 3.30 — 4.30

Participants will be able to learn from BBCA members how to conduct a brass band! They will be encouraged to demonstrate several different musical styles, expertly portrayed by the British Army Band Catterick. Participants will also be able to design their own conducting baton to take home with them.

Workshop 2:

Training Bands for band leaders led by Paul Fisher

Times: 2.00 — 3.00 & 6.30 — 7.30

This workshop is designed for anyone interested in starting their own beginner/ training band, or who has already done so, and needs some inspiration on resources, teaching techniques and people management.

BBE's Brass Foundations specialist Paul Fisher, who has successfully grown the Amersham Band organisation into a flourishing youth programme, will lead this session, and will use the small ensemble from British Army Band Catterick to demonstrate his techniques.

Workshop 3:

British Army Band Catterick Aspire Session

Times: Noon — 1.00 & 4.30 — 5.30

"We look forward to inviting you to our 'Aspire' event, which will develop your students' knowledge of music and give them an insight into British Army Music.

The event will showcase who we are and what we do, in a fun, interactive and engaging way. We will be covering numerous aspects of music and performing some fantastic pieces. We look forward to seeing you there."

Workshop 4:

BBE's Brass Foundation's workshop (to take place at the conclusion of the Besson Prodige Showcase Section at approx. 1.30pm.

A fun, interactive session to entertain participants prior to the results ceremony.

Alongside workshop opportunities, participation in the day includes the opportunity to perform, listen to other youth bands, and meet a range of traders and exhibitors.

Besson Prodige Showcase Section:

9.00: SHYBB Debut Band

9.24: Lions Debut Band

9.48: Astley Training Band and Boothstown Holy Family Brass Foundations Band

10.12: Macclesfield Youth Training Band

10.36: Dobcross Youth Ensemble

11.00: Delph Youth Band

11.24: Tewit Youth Junior Band

11.48: Milton Keynes Music Hub

12.12: St Ignatius College

12.36: Stockport Schools Brass Band — Junior Band

12.55: Barnet Youth Brass Band

1.14: Ellington Colliery Brass Roots Band

1.40: Results Ceremony





Performance Section:

11.00: Astley Youth Band

11.25: Stockport Schools Brass Band — Intermediate Band

11.50: Lions Academy Band

12.15: St Nicholas CoE Primary Brass Band

12.40: Dobcross Training Band

1.05: St Helens Youth Brass Band

1.30: Macclesfield Junior Brass Band

1.55: Tewit Youth Intermediate Band

2.30: Elland Silver Training Band

2.55: HD9 Community Youth Band

3.20: Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris

3.45: Firth Park Academy

4.10: Enderby Youth Band

4.35: Wantage Youth Brass

5.00: Amersham Youth Band

5.40: Results Ceremony





ABRSM Championship Section:

2.15: Youth Brass 2000

2.44: Cardiff County and Vale of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band

3.13: Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band

3.42: Tewit Youth Senior Band

4.11: Lancashire Youth Brass Band

4.40: Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band

5.20: Elland Youth Band

5.49: Dobcross Youth Band

6.18: Lions Youth Brass

6.47: Stockport Schools Brass Band — Senior Band

7.16: Macclesfield Youth Brass Band

8.00 Results Ceremony