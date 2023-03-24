Penclawdd set to mark a huge Small contribution to 50 years of music making

The Penclawdd Band and their founding conductor Tony Small will mark half a century of music making together at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea next month.

The event on Saturday 15th April at 7.00pm also marks the remarkable contribution made to the Welsh brass band movement of Tony Small, its founding conductor who has inspired countless youngsters to enjoy making music ever since he started work as a teacher at the local Penclawdd Secondary Modern School in 1964.

Welsh and National champion

From that initial catalyst he set up a brass class at a local Youth Club, with his young ensemble going on to win the regional Glamorgan Youth Eisteddfod in 1972 and a place at the 1973 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

Not wishing to lose the talent produced the next step was the form the Penclawdd Public Band, with its name subsequently changing to Penclawdd Brass.

Over the years the band has enjoyed remarkable success — the apex of which was being crowned Welsh Regional Champion under Tony's baton in 1986 and going on to represent Wales at the Royal Albert Hall National Final.

Successes and challenges

The band was crowned Second Section Champion Band of Great Britain in 1983 and can also boast Welsh Area wins in the Third Section in 1979 and 1980 and the Second Section in 1983 and 2002 in addition to numerous local Welsh contest successes and National Eisteddfod victories.

Penclawdd Band has also overcome numerous challenges in losing players moving from the area for work and university education — although the legacy of Tony Small's musical endeavours can be seen in bands all around the UK, as well as players enjoying hugely successful musical careers in other spheres.

Soloists

The featured soloists for the special concert will be Tony's son Gareth, who has been principal trumpet of the Halle Orchestra for many years, and Andy Davies who performs as part of the regular ensemble at the world renowned Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in London.

Also joining the music making will be the Pontardulais Male Choir and local soprano soloist, Ros Evans. It will be hosted by the well known musician and broadcaster, Mal Pope.