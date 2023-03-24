                 

*
banner

News

From Hargreaves to Wallace & Gromit for WFEL Fairey

This weekend the WFEL Fairey Band will celebrate two very different anniversaries in Birmingham and Beaminster.

wfel fAIREY
  The band will perform in Birmingham and Beaminster

Friday, 24 March 2023

        

The WFEL Fairey Band will be busy this weekend as they celebrate the anniversaries of characters as well as supporters who have brought joy to countless people.

Wallace & Gromit

On Saturday (25th March) they take to the stage at Birmingham Town Hall (doors open 2.30pm for 3.00pm start) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wallace & Gromit — and their incredible 'Wrong Trousers'.

The band has teamed up with creators Aardman to accompany the amazing stop-motion film about Wallace, a good-natured, eccentric, cheese-loving inventor, and Gromit, his loyal and intelligent anthropomorphic beagle.

It's brilliant family entertainment and has already seen well over 600 tickets sold for the event — so you had better be quick to grab a seat.

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/wallace-and-gromit-the-wrong-trousers-with-live-brass-band

Tony and Margaret

The following day they head to Beaminster in West Dorset for a 43rd consecutive visit to perform at St Mary's Church to a packed brass band congregation that will included perhaps their most dedicated supporters — Tony and Margaret Greenham.

It will be the final time the pair will officially welcome the band to their fine home where they have provided a wonderful meal to fuel the afternoon performance.

On this occasion the band will travel from Birmingham for a Saturday evening meal and a relaxing evening with them, before another Sunday dinner will stoke them up for the Sunday afternoon performance at the Church.

Incredible connection

Speaking to 4BR, Tony said: "It's been an incredible connection — and one we have enjoyed every minute of. It all started with Fairey Band concert in nearby Crewkerne when we met bass player Cliff Colwell.

From there he got us in touch with Walter Hargreaves who said he would bring the band down for a concert and a crate of whisky for himself! They have returned every year since to provide wonderful entertainment and to renew friendships."

From there he got us in touch with Walter Hargreaves who said he would bring the band down for a concert and a crate of whisky for himself!Tony Greenham

Warm welcome

He added: "Brian Taylor is the only player who remains from the original concert, but I'm delighted to say that although as we are both 87 years of age we will be stepping down for organising event, the local Music Festival will ensure that it will continue.

I can also assure the band that there will always be a warm welcome and food and friendship for them at our home too for many more years to come."

        

TAGS: Fairey Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Harrogate

Malcolm no longer in the middle

March 24 • Malcolm Sexton takes a step back from the action at Harrogate aged 86.

wfel fAIREY

From Hargreaves to Wallace & Gromit for WFEL Fairey

March 24 • This weekend the WFEL Fairey Band will celebrate two very different anniversaries in Birmingham and Beaminster.

Masters

Masters celebration on 100th birthday

March 24 • The brass band world will raise a glass in celebration this weekend on the 100th birthday of Dennis Masters.

Stavanger

Withington ends 17 year tenure at Stavanger

March 24 • Allan Withington will return to Manger Musikklag as he makes emotional break with the band he led to worldwide success.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 25 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Galaxies of Brass with York Astronomical Society

Saturday 25 March • Creative Centre. York St John's University. Lord Mayors Walk. York YO317EX

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

March 24 • MERESIDE BRASS are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Brunel Brass Organisation

March 24 • Our Championship section band requires a couple of new players :. Soprano,. E Flat Bass,. Percussion

West Somerset Brass Band

March 24 • West Somerset Brass are looking for Cornet Players of all abilities to join our existing team in the main band or if you wish the training band of all ages. An existing player, returning player or new player all are welcome to join.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Corry

Ph.D, M.Mus, B.Mus (hons)
Conductor, adjudicator, teacher.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top