From Hargreaves to Wallace & Gromit for WFEL Fairey

This weekend the WFEL Fairey Band will celebrate two very different anniversaries in Birmingham and Beaminster.

Wallace & Gromit

On Saturday (25th March) they take to the stage at Birmingham Town Hall (doors open 2.30pm for 3.00pm start) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wallace & Gromit — and their incredible 'Wrong Trousers'.

The band has teamed up with creators Aardman to accompany the amazing stop-motion film about Wallace, a good-natured, eccentric, cheese-loving inventor, and Gromit, his loyal and intelligent anthropomorphic beagle.

It's brilliant family entertainment and has already seen well over 600 tickets sold for the event — so you had better be quick to grab a seat.

Tony and Margaret

The following day they head to Beaminster in West Dorset for a 43rd consecutive visit to perform at St Mary's Church to a packed brass band congregation that will included perhaps their most dedicated supporters — Tony and Margaret Greenham.

It will be the final time the pair will officially welcome the band to their fine home where they have provided a wonderful meal to fuel the afternoon performance.

On this occasion the band will travel from Birmingham for a Saturday evening meal and a relaxing evening with them, before another Sunday dinner will stoke them up for the Sunday afternoon performance at the Church.

Incredible connection

Speaking to 4BR, Tony said: "It's been an incredible connection — and one we have enjoyed every minute of. It all started with Fairey Band concert in nearby Crewkerne when we met bass player Cliff Colwell.

From there he got us in touch with Walter Hargreaves who said he would bring the band down for a concert and a crate of whisky for himself! They have returned every year since to provide wonderful entertainment and to renew friendships."

Warm welcome

He added: "Brian Taylor is the only player who remains from the original concert, but I'm delighted to say that although as we are both 87 years of age we will be stepping down for organising event, the local Music Festival will ensure that it will continue.

I can also assure the band that there will always be a warm welcome and food and friendship for them at our home too for many more years to come."