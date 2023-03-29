                 

*
banner

News

2023 National Final test-pieces announced

Works by Edward Gregson, Philip Harper, Philip Sparke, Christopher Bond and Goff Richards will face the bands at London and Cheltenham later this year.

Kapril
  The Finals take place at the Royal Albert Hall and Cheltenham Racecourse

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

        

With series of qualification events now complete, Kapitol Promotions has announced the test-pieces to be performed at the Finals of the National Championships of Great Britain.

The Music Panel was chaired by Philip Morris with Tim Jones as Administrator. The panel comprised Duncan Beckley, Brian C Buckley, Dr Robert Childs, John Maines and Sandy Smith.

Two new works have been chosen for the First and Second Section, with the Third Section work published in 2020.

Finals

The Championship Final will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday 21st October.

The Section 1 -4 event will take place at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse on the weekend of 16th & 17th September.

Test-pieces

Championship Section: Of Men and Mountains (Edward Gregson)
Publisher: Novello

First Section: St James's — A New Beginning
Publisher: Harper Music

Second Section: Lakeland Variations (Philip Sparke)
Publisher: Anglo Music

Third Section: The Lost Village of Imber (Christopher Bond)
Publisher: Christopher Bond Music

Fourth Section: A Saddleworth Festival Overture (Goff Richards)
Publisher: Studio Music

Championship Section: Of Men and Mountains (Edward Gregson)

The selection of Edward Gregson's 'Of Men and Mountains' ends a 33 year wait for the work to be performed at the Royal Albert Hall.

Originally commissioned in 1990 by The Netherlands National Championships to celebrate their 10th anniversary it was to have been performed at the National Championship Finals in the same year, but was dropped after being deemed "too long".

The title comes indirectly from a quote by 19th century poet William Blake, and is dedicated to the memory of Eric Ball. The work was conceived an allegorical tone poem, inspired by the majesty of nature and the fragility of humanity on a trip the composer and his wife Sue took by rail through the Rocky Mountains in North America.

First Section: St James's — A New Beginning (Philip Harper)

Philip Harper provides a new work for the First Section with 'St James's — A New Beginning'.

It has been commissioned by St James's Church in Piccadilly in support of the Wren Project to mark the 300th anniversary of the death of the acclaimed British architect Sir Christopher Wren (1632-1723).

The Parish church was designed by Wren around 1672 and consecrated in in 1684.

His iconic London masterpiece is St Paul's Cathedral, in which he is buried with a tombstone epitaph: "Reader, if you seek his monument — look around you."

The work will be given its world premiere this weekend by Cory Band.

Second Section: Lakeland Variations (Philip Sparke)

'Lakeland Variations' by Philip Sparke was commissioned by the SeelÃ¤nder Jugend Brass Band to celebrate their 20th Jubilee course in the summer of 2022. The premiere was conducted by Michael Bach.

The region of Seeland (Lakeland) lies in the north-west part of Switzerland and is famous for its three lakes of Morat, NeuchÃ¢tel and Bienne.

The work comprises an introduction and 5 variations based on motifs contained in the opening bars; the lakes represented by the three notes of the opening timpani solo, the intervals of which, a fourth and a second — together with a cornet figure in bar 4 — form the basis of all the following variations.

Third Section: The Lost Village of Imber (Christopher Bond)

Christopher Bond's 'The Lost Village of Imber' was commissioned by Bratton Silver Band in 2019 to celebrate their 160th anniversary.

The three movement work is inspired by the story of the village on Salisbury Pain that was evacuated in in just 47 days in 1943 to enable the British Army to undertake military training exercises.

The eviction of a population that had lived and inhabited the area for over a thousand years was deemed a necessity, although at the end of the war it was not returned to civilian use. Occasional church services were allowed, although in recent years people can visit the area on designated 'open days'.

The work was premiered by Cory Band at the 2020 RNCM Brass Band Festival and given its contest premiere by Bratton Silver Band at the SWBBA Contest in November 2022.

Fourth Section: A Saddleworth Festival Overture (Goff Richards)

Goff Richards' uplifting composition was commissioned in 1983 by the Saddleworth Festival of the Arts with a remit that it should "illustrate the link that exists between Saddleworth, England and Saddleworth, Australia."The latter was a township laid out by a Saddleworth emigree James Master who arrived in Australia in 1836.

The overture is based on English and Australian themes — from 'Pratty Flowers', 'Hail Smiling Morn'' and the 'Mowin Match Song' to 'Waltzing Matilda' and 'Advance Australia Fair'.

The work was subsequently used as the 1985 Fourth Section National Final set-work, and has been used played around the globe since — including the Australian, Dutch, Belgian and Norwegian National Championships as well as the National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

sbba

Report & Results: 2023 Scottish Youth, Solo & Ensemble Championships

March 29 • There was plenty of gold on show in Bellshill as a host of talented Scottish youngsters showcased their talents.

Eybb

European Youth Band representatives set for Malmo

March 29 • The players who will perform in Malmo as part of the 19th European Youth Band have been announced.

Contest

ConsTest Open ready to welcome bands to Brum

March 29 • The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will host the inaugural ConsTest Birmingham Open Brass Band Competition on Saturday with 14 bands taking part.

REG vARDY

Donaldson signs for Reg Vardy

March 29 • One of the most experienced top flight soprano players adds Reg Vardy to his CV.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Tuesday 28 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Scots Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 31 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - The Cory Band

Saturday 1 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band - Occasions Singers

Saturday 1 April • Loddon Hall, Twyford RG10 9JA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Sunday 2 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 27 • SOLO HORN VACANCY. The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Solo Horn player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.

Concert Brass Poynton

March 27 • A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few additional players including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor Trombone and a Front Row Cornet. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.

Concert Brass Poynton

March 27 • Required: A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few, additional players, including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor and a Bass Trombone, Plus a Front Row Cornet. We are NOT a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top