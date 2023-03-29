                 

European Youth Band representatives set for Malmo

The players who will perform in Malmo as part of the 19th European Youth Band have been announced.

Eybb
  The European Youth Brass Band will be kept busy in Malmo

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

        

36 youngsters from 15 different European representative nations will form the 2023 European Youth Brass Band in Malmö.

It is the nineteenth time that the ensemble has taken an integral part in the festival with the youngsters aged between 18 and 22 being led by conductor Per-Otto Johansson.

Integral part



The band will meet for the first time on April 29th for seating auditions before undertaking a busy week of rehearsal and concert activity as part of the 44th European Championship event including the sold out Gala Concert on the Saturday evening.

There they will share the stage with defending European Champion, Cory conducted by Philip Harper. They will also perform at the European Soloist Competition with Concord Brass, give a concert in the Allhelgona Church in Lund and be part of the official opening ceremony to the festival at Malmo Town Hall.

Soprano Cornets:

Alex Thomson (England); Gregor Kozeil (Scotland);

Cornets:

Albert Asp (Sweden); Alicia Davis (England); Calum Blair (Scotland); Camien Litzlbauer (Austria); Jonah Sugar (Germany); Elizabeth Rogers (Wales); Moira Baert (Belgium); Niklas Kirkevik Heggrenes (Norway); Roas Kuipers (The Netherlands); Samuel Brinkmann Abrahamsen (Denmark); Simone Traficante (Italy); Vakare Gikyte (Lithuania); Victoria Lloyd (Northern Ireland); Yohan Vuignier (Switzerland).

Horns:

Anke Verboven (Belgium); Sophie Quichon (France); Lubin Cavanna (France); Algirdas Gricius (Lithuania)

Euphoniums and Baritones:

Samuel Brenner (Germany); Andrea Palmarin (Italy); Valerian Alfare (Switzerland); Ellie Carlson (Wales)

Trombones:

James Reid (England); Merle Esselink (The Netherlands); Ioan Jones (Wales); Mark Gammon (Scotland)

EEb Bass:

Tobias Nicolai Transeth (Norway); Jakob Gattermann (Austria)

BBb Bass:

Geofrrey Raes (Belgium); Balz Aebi (Switzerland)

Percussion:

Casper Pieper (Denmark); My Olsen (Denmark); Timothee Aubry (France); Guillaume Strijdhagen (The Netherlands)

        

